Throughout the month of November, VNA of Northwest Indiana will be joining organizations across the nation hosting community activities in recognition of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
For more than 40 years, hospice has helped provide comfort and dignity to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months at home, surrounded by their loved ones.
Hospices ensure pain management, therapies, and treatments all support a plan of care that is centered on the person’s goals. This care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for thirteen months.
“The VNA of NWI is committed to educating the community on what hospice and palliative care truly is. So many believe hospice care is giving up, the VNA wants to change that misconception. Hospice provides hope, dignity, and compassion to patients and families when it is needed the most,” said Melanie Marshall, Chief Marketing Officer with VNA of NWI.
During the month of November, the VNA of NWI will be hosting three free educational lunch and learns open to the public. Seating is limited and it is asked that anyone who would like to attend to make reservations by calling 219-531-8051. The events will be held at the VNA Administration building, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN. The events are scheduled as mentioned below:
Nov. 5 - 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Understanding the Hospice Medicare Benefit: Education will be provided on what hospice care is, as well as what Medicare and insurance companies cover.
Nov. 12 - 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, a DVD Screening by Dr. Atual Gawande A documentary by Dr. Atul Gawande that explores the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illness and their relationships with doctors who care for them.
Nov. 19 - 11:20 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Contingency Notebook Workshop: A contingency notebook is a three-ring binder containing information that a personal representative need to know should one become seriously incapacitated or die.
“The VNA of NWI will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020. With the VNA being one of the first and most experienced hospices throughout Northwest Indiana, the expertise and experience is there to hold such educational events,” Marshall said.
The VNA is an accredited, not for profit, United Way agency serving Porter, La Porte, Lake, Jasper, and Starke counties for nearly 50 years. For more information, contact the VNA of NWI at 219.462.5195 or visit www.VNANWI.org.