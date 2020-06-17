Voices of protest, crying for change, ring across US, beyond

“I will be a homeless, car-less, jobless protester if that’s what it takes because I’m not accepting it. I haven’t accepted it and I’m not accepting it,” she said. “They ruined my life. Overnight everything was gone, and now I have to live with what someone else says my life is.”

— By Claire Galofaro

"Everyone that I love is black"

Tachianna Charpenter grew up in Duquette, Minnesota, a town of less than 100 souls in the mostly white northern region of the state. Charpenter, who is mixed race, said she constantly encountered racism as the only black child in her school.

“As a kid, I vividly remember just coming back from school all the time crying and asking my mom to dye my hair blonde,” she said. “I thought that if I had blonde hair, like a lot of the girls in my class, they would be nicer to me.”

Classmates would touch her hair to “see if I could feel it.” They'd talk about wanting to date a black woman when they got older — “not a black girl like Tachi, a real black girl.”

There was the student who whispered “I hate black people” when she was around. And another who spit on her in the fifth grade.