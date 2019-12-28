From left: Kouts Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Jason Dewees, Firefighter Joe Dapshis, Engineer Kevin Billingsley, Captain Kevin Salyer, Firefighter Alex Leman wearing new gear, Firefighter Andrew Scarborough wearing retired gear, Eric Kimlinger of Georgia-Pacific, fire Lt. Lane Rodrick and Chief Jeremy Gettler.
KOUTS — Firefighters will be able to turn in their more than a decade-old gear for new equipment after being awarded a grant.
The Kouts Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $2,500 which will go toward getting new equipment.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help equip our local fire departments,” said Jamie Honchar, plant manager at Georgia-Pacific’s Wheatfield Gypsum facility. “These grants express our thanks for their commitment to the people they serve.”
More than 30 other fire departments were awarded a Georgia-Pacific Bucket Brigade grant this year. In total for 2019, the program awarded more than $190,000 in grants for equipment critical to firefighters’ safety.
The Georgia-Pacific Bucket Brigade program began in 2006, which has donated $2.75 million to hundreds of fire departments across the country.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
The Kouts Volunteer Fire Department intends to replace personal protective equipment that is older than a decade, which is a safety lifespan set by the National Fire Protection Association. Each set costs more than $2,000 to purchase, according to the fire department.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
“Out of 30 sets of front-line bunker gear, only 20 sets are newer than 10 years old,” said Lieutenant Kevin Salyer. “This grant will help us to respond with properly equipped firefighters on every call.”
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.