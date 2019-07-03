EAST CHICAGO — Located in the shadows of steel and oil companies, Marktown Park, 3509 Spruce St., has 50 new trees as a result of the city's annual Arbor Day Celebration that saw individuals, organizations and businesses come together on a sunny and comfortable Friday.
Arbor Day, which takes its name from the Latin word arbor, which means tree, began in Nebraska City, Nebraska in 1872 and is a day on which tree planting and care is encouraged.
It is typically celebrated the last Friday in April, but different states and countries may observe it on other dates depending on the best planting times in particular areas.
Mulch, shovels, gloves and a light lunch were provided for volunteers in Marktown Park after a tree planting demonstration conducted by the Chicago branch of the Student Conservation Association.
Mayra Acosta, the city's director of parks and recreation, said Arbor Day has become a big deal for East Chicago over the past couple years, with 50 trees having been planted at MacArthur Golf Course last year.
"It' a mark for new hope," said Paul Myers, one of the founders of the Marktown Preservation Society. "We haven't had a planting like this ever in the neighborhood."
Drew Hart, a liaison for the U.S. Forest Service, said the trees were funded through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
"The city has to agree to help maintain the trees," Hart said.
He said all 50 trees planted are native to Indiana.
"In this particular planting, we've planted over ten different species, including four different kinds of oak trees native to the region," Hart said.
He said five trees planted in the park are pecan trees that will provide food for the community to eat within four years.
Hart said trees help the environment by removing particulate matter from the air with their leaves to improve air quality and by keeping waterways cleaner by slowing down the stormwater that goes into rivers.
Eddie Spearman helped plant a tree with help from three of his fellow Ameristar Casino Hotel employees.
"We love planet earth," Spearman said. "We all got one home. So we all gotta try to do our best to take care of it. Planting trees is a good way to do that."
Wayne Stelzer represented the PNC Bank East Chicago branch as it also planted a tree.
"We did it last year and thought it was a great event for the city, so we wanted to do it again," Stelzer said. "It beautifies the city."
Rebecca Ashby, of Schererville, came with her twin brother, Spencer, to help the Indiana Harbor East Chicago Lions Club plant.
She found out about the event through a professor at Purdue University Northwest.
"It's giving back to the community and the environment and trees give us oxygen and it just makes the park look better," Ashby said.