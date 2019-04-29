CHESTERTON – About 400 volunteers armed with anything from paint brushes, power tools and fresh flowers helped spruce up and maintain the homes of people unable to keep up the work themselves.
All the work was done Saturday at 15 homes and six community-owned properties like Chesterton Art Center and the Duneland Family YMCA.
Not even late in the season snowflakes could deter the 22nd annual event by the Duneland branch of the national Rebuilding Together organization.
The work was done at no cost to homeowners like a 90-year woman having new tile placed on her bathroom floor in the 100 block of S. 14th St. in Chesterton.
She also received a new front screen door, landscaping and geraniums in her flower beds after the old vegetation was cleaned out.
Several large tree limbs hanging over her house were also cut down.
“It’s an overwhelming joyful feeling to be able to give back to somebody who has been in our community for so long,” said Amy Kris, employed in human resources at Worthington Industries.
Worthington Industries in Porter contributed the materials and manpower as a sponsor of the work at the house,
Each site had anywhere from a half dozen to 40 volunteers depending on the extent of the work involved.
About a dozen people helped put a fresh coat of gray paint on the exterior of the Chesterton Art Center.
Scaffolding was used to reach the second floor with rollers and brushes just on the addition put on more than 20-years ago.
The post-Civil War portion of the structure didn’t need any work due to tuck pointing and other upkeep from the organization in previous years.
"We’re just so grateful,” said Wendy Marciniak, executive director of the art center
She said the art center offering classes and programs for children and adults can’t afford the labor necessary for such work.
The art center and all other community-owned properties selected for the work are required to provide the materials.
Toni Biancardi, marketing director for the Duneland branch of Rebuilding Together, said work can be as extensive as reshingling but no more than $2,000 is typically spent at each location.
She said the people selected are usually the elderly and those with mobility issues also restricted financially from having the work done.
Circumstances like single parents without time from demands of work and raising a family and having no one else nearby who could lend them a hand are also taken in account, she said.
Applicants must live within the jurisdiction of the Duneland School Corporation.
Biancardi said many of the volunteers are provided by local companies along with the Duneland School Corporation to give vocational students additional hands-on training.
People can do things like clean or remove clutter from a home to make getting around easier and safer for the occupant, she said.
"It’s nice because there’s something for everyone,’’ Biancardi said.