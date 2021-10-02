 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voter registration deadline Monday for Porter County voters
urgent

Voter registration deadline Monday for Porter County voters

Mayor Matt Murphy/Valpo (copy)

The Porter County Courthouse in downtown Valparaiso

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Porter County voters looking to participate in the November local election will need to register by Monday. 

There are no statewide elections in 2021, but MSD of Boone Township has a school tax levy referendum up for vote. According to a news release from the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State, people wishing to cast a ballot for the referendum in the Nov. 2 election must register to vote by Monday.

“Every election is an opportunity for people to have a say in their community,” said Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, in the release. “I encourage all Hoosier to make sure they are registered and that their voter information is up to date. Registering only takes a few minutes and can be done online at any time.”

Join Student Resource Officer Jerry Patrick as he monitors the hallways of the Lake Central School District this Sunday. Video by Connor Burge

People can register online by visiting IndianaVoters.com or in-person at their local county clerk’s office. The Porter County clerk’s office is in the Valparaiso Courthouse at 16 Lincolnway in Valparaiso. There is an annex office at 3560 Willowcreek Road in Portage.

To be eligible to register to vote, someone must be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old, have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days before the election and not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

Hoosiers can confirm their voter registration, look up their polling place, find out who’s on their ballot, track absentee ballots and contact local election officials at IndianaVoters.com.

Porter County voters can vote on Election Day, Nov. 2, or during the 28-day early voting period that begins Oct. 5.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts