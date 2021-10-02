Voter registration deadline Monday for Porter County voters

Porter County voters looking to participate in the November local election will need to register by Monday.

There are no statewide elections in 2021, but MSD of Boone Township has a school tax levy referendum up for vote. According to a news release from the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State, people wishing to cast a ballot for the referendum in the Nov. 2 election must register to vote by Monday.

“Every election is an opportunity for people to have a say in their community,” said Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, in the release. “I encourage all Hoosier to make sure they are registered and that their voter information is up to date. Registering only takes a few minutes and can be done online at any time.”

People can register online by visiting IndianaVoters.com or in-person at their local county clerk’s office. The Porter County clerk’s office is in the Valparaiso Courthouse at 16 Lincolnway in Valparaiso. There is an annex office at 3560 Willowcreek Road in Portage.