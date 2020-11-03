Voters largely stick with experience in school board elections this fall

The incumbent members are also prioritizing plans for growth, especially in Crown Point's aging Taft Middle School as continued home building in the Crown Point, Winfield and Cedar Lake communities drive up student enrollment.

Griffith Public Schools

Five parents ran this fall to fill two at-large seats left open as terms expire for current board members Jennifer Dildine and John Dudlicek.

Emily Conner and Jason Jaques showed leads over Roz Pondo, George Tagler and JoyAnn Torrez, who all ran hoping to serve their first terms on the Griffith school board.

All five candidates said they found motivation in recent Griffith developments, like the closure of Ready Elementary School or reopening during the pandemic, to run for the school board.

Conner said that she hopes to engage with teachers for their input on district decision making, that she would like to initiate a review of Griffith's administrative structure and that she will work to improve school corporation and town relationships.