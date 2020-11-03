Voters largely stick with experience in school board elections this fall

Voters largely stuck with experience in school board elections across Lake County.
A total 74 candidates ran for 40 school board seats across Lake County’s 16 districts this fall.
Both experienced and first-time candidates cited unprecedented actions taken to reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic as decisive factors in running for open seats.
Others pointed to a desire for increased transparency, strategic planning and administrative hiring and oversight as priorities if selected for their boards.
Here’s a look at early unofficial results reported by the Lake County Board of Elections at The Times:
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Incumbent Scott Babjak, serving in his first term on the Crown Point school board, showed leads over attorney Tara Tauber-Shaw for Crown Point's District 2 seat.
Scott Angel, a 16-year member of the Crown Point board, showed leads over banker John Freyek for Crown Point's District 3 seat.
And, first-term school board member Brian Smith showed leads over Andrew Shih, who did not run an active campaign after learning of a technical ineligibility in his ability to serve on the board.
Returning members of the Crown Point school board told The Times that they ran to continue progress after a series of changes in the highly ranked school corporation, including the hiring of a new superintendent, communications director and director of exceptional education following a recent audit critical of the district's special education program.
The incumbent members are also prioritizing plans for growth, especially in Crown Point's aging Taft Middle School as continued home building in the Crown Point, Winfield and Cedar Lake communities drive up student enrollment.
Griffith Public Schools
Five parents ran this fall to fill two at-large seats left open as terms expire for current board members Jennifer Dildine and John Dudlicek.
Emily Conner and Jason Jaques showed leads over Roz Pondo, George Tagler and JoyAnn Torrez, who all ran hoping to serve their first terms on the Griffith school board.
All five candidates said they found motivation in recent Griffith developments, like the closure of Ready Elementary School or reopening during the pandemic, to run for the school board.
Conner said that she hopes to engage with teachers for their input on district decision making, that she would like to initiate a review of Griffith's administrative structure and that she will work to improve school corporation and town relationships.
Jaques, a Griffith police officer and coach, said that he plans to prioritize accountability among Griffith administration, that he would like to explore new avenues for teacher recruitment and retention and that he hopes to survey the community for regular feedback on school issues.
Lake Central School Corp.
In the Lake Central School Corp., challenger Jennie Medlen showed a close lead over incumbent Don Bacso, a 12-year member of the board, for the school board's Dyer seat, and incumbent Janice Malchow showed a strong lead over challengers Roger Florkiewicz and Alicia Paul for Lake Central's at-large seat.
And, School Board President Cindy Sues, who ran unopposed this fall, will retain her St. John seat on the board.
Lake Central incumbents pointed to improvements in district communication and their support of multiple successful referendums funding construction projects and competitive teacher pay as reasons to retain their seats. The returning board members say they will continue to prioritize fiscal responsibility and strategic planning in another term on the board.
Medlen ran with hopes of bringing increase communication to Lake Central families through a series of community forums. She told The Times she also wants to maximize school finances and support teachers' needs in the classroom.
School City of East Chicago
School Board President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange and Jesse Gomez, a past member of the East Chicago school board, took leads in a field of nine candidates running for two at-large seats in the School City of East Chicago.
Other candidates include; Debra Bolanos, D'Angelor Coles, Pattie Jo Gibson-King, Donna Ivey-Bryant, current board member Jawann Jones, Jesus Luis Ortiz and Cristina Guerrero-White Williams.
The East Chicago board election comes just after students returned to class in person in a decision that brought disagreement among parents and teachers.
Hernandez-Orange has pushed for transparency of East Chicago administrators, calling for a special board meeting this fall, as district leaders contemplated plans to bring students back to school buildings.
In a recent East Chicago candidate town hall, Gomez also pushed for administrative oversight, suggesting board members could do more to hold the school city's superintendent accountable for academic performance and the pandemic.
School City of Hammond
Current board member Lisa Miller and Cindy Murphy, a past board member, took a leads among challengers William Lewter, a Hammond building inspector, and retired educator Wilma Reed running for two at-large seats in Hammond.
Hammond school board candidates weigh in on pandemic reopening, high school consolidation ahead of Election Day
The elected school board members in Hammond will serve on the heels of a transformative two years in the school city with recent and current school board members hiring a new superintendent, voting to close multiple elementary schools and greenlighting plans for secondary school consolidation as Hammond looks to open a new high school and close two others this summer.
The school city is also one of the only remaining districts to operate fully in remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Miller and Murphy say they both plan to prioritize fiscal management in the school city, as well as strategic planning and teacher retention.
School Town of Munster
Five candidates ran for three at-large seats in Munster this fall.
Incumbents John Castro, John Doherty and Ingrid Schwarz Wolf campaigned together on a platform asking voters to support their continued work to enhance oversight of district finances, strengthen community input and plan for future changes, including a likely referendum effort and superintendent search.
With changes coming in Munster, school board candidates bring experiences, fresh ideas to the ballot
Castro, Doherty and Schwarz Wolf were challenged by Ginny Dickman-Lopez and Cameron Martin, who said they hope to improve district communication, transparency and equity training.
The three incumbents showed leads, according to the Lake County Board of Election's early results.
