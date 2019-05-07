GARY — The Gary City Council at-large and district races drew a crowded field of 38 candidates.
When the votes were counted Tuesday night, nine were victorious.
In the at-large contest, incumbents Mike Brown, Ronald Brewer Sr. were returned to office. Challenger Clorious Lay bested incumbent Herb Smith for the third at-large spot.
District 1 incumbent Rebecca Wyatt lost to William Goodwin. District 2 incumbent Michael Protho fell to Cozey Weatherspoon. Third District incumbent Mary Brown kept her spot on the council; Tai Adkins took the nomination for the 4th District post. Incumbent Linda Barnes-Caldwell held onto the 5th District post and Dwight Williams won the nomination for the 6th District.