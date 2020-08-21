VU confirms first 5 COVID-19 cases, unveils new dashboard to monitor coronavirus on campus

VALPARAISO — Five active cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the Valparaiso University campus.
University officials are outlining expectations during students' first week of class for what information will be shared throughout the pandemic.
The university unveiled a new page of its website where the number of cases confirmed on the Valparaiso campus will be communicated publicly.
Details, such as if these cases are confirmed among students, faculty or staff, were not immediately available.
The university will not share specific information about cases, according to its website, but individuals determined to be in close contact with those who have tested positive will be notified and provided additional details.
VU will observe the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's definition of close contact, identifying those who have been within six feet or less of a COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes or longer.
The university's case count will be updated based on active cases on campus. Cases will be removed when individuals have met CDC criteria for symptom-based recovery, meaning at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, at least 24 hours have passed without fever and the use of fever-reducing medicines, and symptoms have improved.
For those who are asymptomatic, cases will be removed 10 days after the date of the individual's first positive test.
Students received multiple communications from the university in their first week of class outlining expectations for testing, contact tracing and communication throughout the pandemic.
The university has single room units with individual bathrooms for those who need to be isolated, according to an email this week.
If a student needs to isolate or quarantine, faculty members of that student will be notified and encouraged to work with the student to make up missed assignments remotely. These periods will be marked as excused absences.
Food will be provided for students in quarantine, though they should be prepared with 14 days of supplies, according to the email.
Testing is available to athletes and students showing symptoms through the university's student health center.
In a letter shared with students Friday morning, Vice President for Student Life Julie DeGraw made note of recent decisions at universities across the country to suspend in-person learning.
"In nearly all of these situations, a small number of students chose to socialize in large groups off-campus without observing the safety protocols required on campus," DeGraw said. "We know that Valpo students can and will do better."
DeGraw said the university will hold responsible any students hosting or attending events on or off campus where individuals are not masked, physically distanced or in adherence of VU's student and employee code of conduct.
The university will consider action up to and including suspension and expulsion, she said.
"Please understand that your actions on and off campus have consequences, and we need each one of you to choose the greater good of the larger university community over the short term 'fun' that may be had at an off-campus gathering," DeGraw said.
VU's COVID-19 active case count can be found on the university website at valpo.edu/looking-forward.
