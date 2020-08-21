VU confirms first 5 COVID-19 cases, unveils new dashboard to monitor coronavirus on campus

For those who are asymptomatic, cases will be removed 10 days after the date of the individual's first positive test.

Students received multiple communications from the university in their first week of class outlining expectations for testing, contact tracing and communication throughout the pandemic.

The university has single room units with individual bathrooms for those who need to be isolated, according to an email this week.

If a student needs to isolate or quarantine, faculty members of that student will be notified and encouraged to work with the student to make up missed assignments remotely. These periods will be marked as excused absences.

Food will be provided for students in quarantine, though they should be prepared with 14 days of supplies, according to the email.

Testing is available to athletes and students showing symptoms through the university's student health center.

In a letter shared with students Friday morning, Vice President for Student Life Julie DeGraw made note of recent decisions at universities across the country to suspend in-person learning.