VU discontinues 7 arts and sciences programs

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is phasing out several academic programs within its College of Arts and Sciences.
The university will no longer enroll students in its secondary education major, theatre major and minor, Chinese minor, French major, and Greek and Roman studies major and minor, university spokeswoman Nicole Niemi said.
Students already enrolled in those programs will continue as the university initiates a "teach out" process.
"During the past several months, Valparaiso University undertook an approved discontinuance review process to determine the future of several academic programs within the College of Arts and Sciences," Niemi said in a provided statement. "Academic programs are continually evaluated and adjusted to best serve students and the campus community. As a result of this thorough, deliberate review, Valparaiso University determined that it is necessary to begin phasing out academic programs with low enrollment to better allocate university resources and to meet the needs of current and future students."
The decision comes following actions taken before the coronavirus pandemic to cut costs in its music department and to eliminate its men's soccer and tennis programs. The university furloughed 200 employees this spring after suspending in-person instruction during the onset of the pandemic.
VU graduated its last law school class this spring after announcing the school's closure in 2018 amid declining enrollment and a "lessening demand for those entering the legal profession," according to the university.
Valparaiso's student newspaper, The Torch, reported last week that President Mark Heckler told the campus community in letter that the university's board of directors charged administrators this summer with making reductions in VU's budget for the 2021 financial year.
Niemi declined to answer questions submitted by The Times regarding specific goals for budget reductions and if further changes were expected in university programming.
"Valparaiso University is dedicated to offering innovative ways to prepare students for success after graduation and has recently introduced several new programs aligned with current University needs, including environmental engineering, supply chain and logistics management, occupational therapy, and music therapy," Niemi said.
