VU discontinues 7 arts and sciences programs

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is phasing out several academic programs within its College of Arts and Sciences.

The university will no longer enroll students in its secondary education major, theatre major and minor, Chinese minor, French major, and Greek and Roman studies major and minor, university spokeswoman Nicole Niemi said.

Students already enrolled in those programs will continue as the university initiates a "teach out" process.

"During the past several months, Valparaiso University undertook an approved discontinuance review process to determine the future of several academic programs within the College of Arts and Sciences," Niemi said in a provided statement. "Academic programs are continually evaluated and adjusted to best serve students and the campus community. As a result of this thorough, deliberate review, Valparaiso University determined that it is necessary to begin phasing out academic programs with low enrollment to better allocate university resources and to meet the needs of current and future students."