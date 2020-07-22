You are the owner of this article.
VU names new business college dean
VU names new business college dean

Valparaiso University
File, The Times

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has appointed a new dean in its College of Business.

Niclas Erhardt, a native of Sweden with more than 18 years of higher education experience, will take the position effective Aug. 3, according to a university news release.

As dean of the business college, Erhardt will be responsible for strategic leadership, coordination and guidance within the VU college.

Niclas Erhardt

"We look forward to the dedication Dean Erhardt will bring to the College of Business as he ushers in a new era for the college," VU Interim Provost Rick Gillman said in the news release. "Dean Erhardt's tenure ensures business students at Valparaiso University will benefit from real-world, hands-on experience and form relationships with highly successful business alumni across the country and around the world."

Erhardt has most recently served as associate dean of the Maine Business School at the University of Maine, where he created a corporate classroom internship program and served as founding director of the school's Professional Development Center.

The incoming dean also oversaw the creation within the last year of a new major in sports management and helped launch an online business degree program. He has also spent time as a visiting professor at Providence College.

Erhardt is originally from Stockholm. He earned his doctorate degree in human resource management and labor relations and a master's degree in industrial and labor relations from Rutgers University. He also has a master's in industrial relations from Iowa State University and earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

“It is with great honor and excitement that I join Valpo and the College of Business,” Erhardt said in the release. “I look forward to working with the faculty, staff and the business community to make meaningful and innovative changes to sustain Valpo’s tradition of excellence and transformative educational experience for its students.”

