VU names new business college dean

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has appointed a new dean in its College of Business.

Niclas Erhardt, a native of Sweden with more than 18 years of higher education experience, will take the position effective Aug. 3, according to a university news release.

As dean of the business college, Erhardt will be responsible for strategic leadership, coordination and guidance within the VU college.

"We look forward to the dedication Dean Erhardt will bring to the College of Business as he ushers in a new era for the college," VU Interim Provost Rick Gillman said in the news release. "Dean Erhardt's tenure ensures business students at Valparaiso University will benefit from real-world, hands-on experience and form relationships with highly successful business alumni across the country and around the world."

Erhardt has most recently served as associate dean of the Maine Business School at the University of Maine, where he created a corporate classroom internship program and served as founding director of the school's Professional Development Center.

The incoming dean also oversaw the creation within the last year of a new major in sports management and helped launch an online business degree program. He has also spent time as a visiting professor at Providence College.