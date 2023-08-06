As an Indiana farmer, I am concerned about a dangerous bill that’s pending in the U.S. Congress.

First, the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act would gut the ability of our state to set agricultural policy. States should continue to have the right to set standards on agricultural products sold within their borders. These standards prevent a race to the bottom on issues such as animal welfare.

Second, the largest pork producer behind the Act is Smithfield, and Smithfield is Chinese owned. Whatever one thinks of China, another country should not be dictating American agricultural policy.

I am very confused as to why so many Republicans and conservatives are supporting EATS, and acting against states rights and American control of our critical agricultural laws.

Members of Congress should ensure that neither the EATS Act nor any similar assault on state agricultural laws are included in this year’s Farm Bill.

Linda Rawles, DeMotte