Walls come down at vintage PNW building

Once the annex comes down, contractors will work to reconstruct entrances of the Gyte Building, Porter Building, and Powers Building which once connected to Gyte Annex. An outdoor path will continue the campus’ Peregrine Path, and green space will be landscaped and earmarked as a potential space for future development.

The annex is coming down as a part of the university’s 2017 submission for state approval of its new Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building.

Two building evaluations — one in 1997 and another in 2000 — showed major renovations were needed at Gyte Annex.

The university’s proposal for state funding detailed “antiquated internal and structural systems,” as well as “poor ventilation, uncomfortable working conditions and an obsolete learning environment” in its pitch to demolish Gyte and build new on the Hammond campus.

Total demolition costs for the building are about $1 million.

University officials originally hoped to plan a send-off or celebration of the Gyte Annex before the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Now, they’re sharing photos online and in social media, and have asked contractors to set aside a collection of bricks for alumni and donors, as the building comes down.