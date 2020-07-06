Walls come down at vintage PNW building

HAMMOND — The next time students set foot on Purdue University Northwest’s Hammond campus, they’ll likely notice something missing.
On May 18, the university began the expected 13-week demolition process of one of its oldest buildings, the Gyte Annex.
The annex, built in 1953 as an industrial research facility for Inland Steel, was converted over time to academic space housing labs and classes for nursing and education students.
PNW suspended in-person learning in mid-March as businesses and schools across the state began to shut down amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. When those allowed back on campus for select lab and in-person classes return in late August, demolition should be complete with a new path and green space replacing what was frequented by many as a connector on the Hammond campus’ Peregrine Path.
“It is a change, students will have to walk outside,” said Jacob Lenson, PNW’s assistant vice chancellor for campus planning, project and space management. “But it was an important part to make sure our main thoroughfare remained as it is for students to get through buildings.”
The Gyte Annex will come down in chunks this month as contractors work to remove, group and salvage building materials, Lenson said.
The first three weeks of demolition consisted of abatement and containment of hazardous materials such as asbestos in the 67-year-old building.
Once the annex comes down, contractors will work to reconstruct entrances of the Gyte Building, Porter Building, and Powers Building which once connected to Gyte Annex. An outdoor path will continue the campus’ Peregrine Path, and green space will be landscaped and earmarked as a potential space for future development.
The annex is coming down as a part of the university’s 2017 submission for state approval of its new Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building.
Two building evaluations — one in 1997 and another in 2000 — showed major renovations were needed at Gyte Annex.
The university’s proposal for state funding detailed “antiquated internal and structural systems,” as well as “poor ventilation, uncomfortable working conditions and an obsolete learning environment” in its pitch to demolish Gyte and build new on the Hammond campus.
Total demolition costs for the building are about $1 million.
University officials originally hoped to plan a send-off or celebration of the Gyte Annex before the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Now, they’re sharing photos online and in social media, and have asked contractors to set aside a collection of bricks for alumni and donors, as the building comes down.
“I have fond memories of the Gyte Annex as both a student and faculty member,” said Cheryl Moredich, an associate professor and director of online programs in PNW’s College of Nursing. “As a student, the basement of the Gyte Annex housed our nursing labs. It was a common area for students to study, learn new skills and commiserate the life of a nursing student. As a new faculty, the Gyte Annex felt like a community where faculty shared ideas, planned curriculum, and supported one another.”
Ashley Gerodimos, a 2008 graduate and executive director of the PNW Alumni Community, said the annex brings nostalgic memories of first getting to know some of her closest friends, including her maid of honor.
Gerodimos took one of her first lab classes, a basic cooking course in PNW’s White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, in the annex, and later returned as a lab assistant.
She said that first lab class in the Gyte Annex is what helped her discover the path she wanted to be on as a student.
“It was that early class that finally helped me seal the deal,” Gerodimos said. “I’m in the right place. This is it.”
Even though the building holds strong memories for those who walked its halls, Gerodimos said alumni should embrace the building’s demolition and be proud of the new opportunities to come.
The Hammond campus’ new 68,000-square-foot bioscience building is on track to open this fall, despite a few unexpected delays in furniture delivery coming as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The building, with its nursing and biology skills labs and nursing simulation suite, will be an essential hub for those allowed to return to campus this August. The university is categorizing lab-based classes among some of its first to take place in person this fall.
Like the Gyte Annex demolition, PNW officials had hoped to plan a celebration of the new building — the first on the campus more than two decades — before the pandemic.
Instead, they’ll be inviting alumni and donor families to individualized tours of the building as conditions allow, Lenson said.
“Alumni continue to be more proud than ever,” Gerodimos said. “Nothing’s going to stop our growth. We want to make alumni proud to put their name next to Purdue Northwest.”
