MICHIGAN CITY —Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces Saturday to provide new school supplies to children of Michigan City Area Schools.
The “Stuff the Bus” campaign is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart at 5780 Franklin St.
The Michigan City event is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on Saturday will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at collection bins at the front of each store.
“There are thousands of kids heading back to school this year and many of them will need assistance to start the year off right,” said Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year, and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”
For those unable to make it to the store that day, there is a searchable online registry with some of the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase at walmart.com, just search for The Salvation Army of MC registry.
All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need," Simmons said.
Betsy Kohn, director of communications for Michigan City Area Schools, said the materials collected during this event will be distributed at the upcoming Citywide Back-to-School Rally, which is coordinated by the Indiana Black Expo in conjunction with several other organizations, and to MCAS schools.
That event is from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Elston Gill Field and is open to Michigan City students accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to help with the drive Saturday. Volunteers will be stationed at Walmart in two-hour shifts. Those interested in signing up to volunteer may contact The Salvation Army at 219-874-6885.