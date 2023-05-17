Walmart plans to celebrate the opening of its newly renovated Portage store Friday.

The Arkansas-based retail giant will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday at the big-box store at 6087 U.S. 6. The event will include the unveiling of a new mural depicting Portage by the artist Ali Cantarella.

The community celebration will involve food trucks, live bands, vendors and mascots.

Walmart added new product categories in its grocery department, added more staffed checkout and self-checkout lanes and updated its apparel department.

Other renovations include new digital signs, a refinished pharmacy, a mother's room, fresh paint, new flooring, parking lot improvements and grab-and-go deli and lunch items at the front of the store. It also overhauled its pet department and added a vision center.

“We are proud and excited to show off the new improvements both inside and out of our store,” said store manager Jason Brechner. “Our customers are going to love the changes to the store and online shopping experience that help them save time and money.”

It describes the mural by Cantarella as "an eye-catching installation that reflects the beauty of Portage and its attractions such as the Indiana Dunes, railroads and the steel mill." It's part of Walmart's Community Mural Program that aims to celebrate communities where the retailer does business across the country.