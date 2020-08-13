Walsh & Kelly, Crown Point employees team up to rescue kitten from sewer

"All of us agreed that we didn't necessarily want to surrender it to a shelter if we could find a home for it," Hill said. "So everybody made calls to friends and family trying to figure out who could take it, even if it was on a temporary basis, just to make sure that it had a good place to go and could get cleaned up and maybe taken to a vet and make sure that it was going to be OK."

Hill said she has never had to save a kitten while on the job before, but a couple of years ago found a box of kittens at a job site, which were later taken to a local shelter.

Since its rescue, the kitten has found a home with a friend of Street Superintendent Jim Blaylock, who took the kitten after it was freed from the sewer.

"The friend that I took it to, because she works at the rescue, and she decided that she was not going to take it to the rescue and it was staying with her," Blaylock said. "It's got a home with a couple other cats that live there and it's got its own little place now."

Blaylock said he, along with Public Works employees Rick Monroe and Mike Haverstock, stopped by the site to help out.