Walsh & Kelly, Crown Point employees team up to rescue kitten from sewer

CROWN POINT — Ashley Hill was all too familiar with the small sound she heard coming from a sewer.
Hill, a union laborer with Walsh & Kelly, was prepping Main Street in Crown Point for new asphalt recently when she heard meowing.
A cat owner herself, Hill said she began searching around the job site for the kitten, or cat, behind the sound.
"I looked around and asked a coworker if I was hearing things, and the girl that was with me, she was like, 'No, no, I definitely heard it, too,'" Hill said. "(I) kept hearing the meow, and I was standing right next to the manhole when it happened. So I looked down and saw it in the (sewer)."
Once she spotted the kitten, she lifted the manhole cover and picked up the black and white feline.
"I actually had it in my arms. It let me pick it right up, and I was petting it, trying to calm it, and it jumped out of my hands and went back into the sewer and into the pipe where I couldn't reach it anymore," Hill said.
After the kitten evaded Hill's first rescue attempt, she called Lake County Animal Control, where she was referred to the Crown Point Police Department's non-emergency line.
Shortly after a fire truck showed up, and employees within the city's Public Works Department were contacted to help save the kitten, Hill said.
"All of us agreed that we didn't necessarily want to surrender it to a shelter if we could find a home for it," Hill said. "So everybody made calls to friends and family trying to figure out who could take it, even if it was on a temporary basis, just to make sure that it had a good place to go and could get cleaned up and maybe taken to a vet and make sure that it was going to be OK."
Hill said she has never had to save a kitten while on the job before, but a couple of years ago found a box of kittens at a job site, which were later taken to a local shelter.
Since its rescue, the kitten has found a home with a friend of Street Superintendent Jim Blaylock, who took the kitten after it was freed from the sewer.
"The friend that I took it to, because she works at the rescue, and she decided that she was not going to take it to the rescue and it was staying with her," Blaylock said. "It's got a home with a couple other cats that live there and it's got its own little place now."
Blaylock said he, along with Public Works employees Rick Monroe and Mike Haverstock, stopped by the site to help out.
"We got a push camera system that we could put through to make sure we can see what was going on with the kitten and that nothing was happening that would endanger it and kind of worked it way to the other end until we were able to grab hold of it and pick it up without it falling deep in to the catch basin," Blaylock said.
This isn't his first time helping an animal while on the job. A couple of years ago, Blaylock said he saved 12-15 ducklings out of a storm line.
The three men were honored as the city's employees of the month for August.
