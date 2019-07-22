MERRILLVILLE — The Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS) held its annual meeting June 20 at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville.
Officers were installed, including the Vice President of Membership Jeanette Giragos; Vice President of Marketing Mary K. Stark; Vice President of Education Anne-Marie Kuczora; Treasurer Joy Black.
The association welcomed four new members: Susan Arnold, Kathy Fesenmyer, Constance Neal, and Belinda Potoma.
Board President Marti Ross presented a check for $15,000 to John Cain for the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra (NISO) on behalf of WANISS. The association has contributed a total of $33,000 to NISO for the year. Funds were earned at the association's two major fundraisers each year - the Festival of Trees and May Wine Brunch.