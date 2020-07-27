Wanted man led cops on 120 mph chase; another suspect found, arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A wanted man who led Region police on a more than 120 mph vehicle chase into Illinois Monday fled into a wooded area after crashing, officials said.

Lake County police were still searching for the driver in that incident as of Monday afternoon, sheriff's department spokeswoman Pamela Jones said.

The pursuit began about 11 a.m. near 5th Avenue and Burr Street, in Gary. Officers were patrolling the area when they noticed a black Infiniti with a suspected stolen license plate, Jones said.

Officers tried to stop the driver, but he sped away, onto the Borman Expressway, Jones said.

Two police vehicles boxed in the Infiniti near the Bishop Ford Freeway at 159th Street, at which point the driver jumped out the passenger window and ran into nearby woods, Jones said.

Police located a female passenger inside the vehicle, Jones said.

Illinois State Police later notified Lake County police of a red Nissan spotted nearby, which they believed may have had the same suspect inside, Jones said.

That driver later crashed near 130th Street, in Chicago, then fled on foot into an area neighborhood, Jones said.