Wanted man led cops on 120 mph chase; another suspect found, arrested after crashing stolen vehicle
breaking urgent

Wanted man led cops on 120 mph chase; another suspect found, arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

STOCK Police - Lake County Sheriff

 John J. Watkins, The Times

GARY — A wanted man who led Region police on a more than 120 mph vehicle chase into Illinois Monday fled into a wooded area after crashing, officials said.

Lake County police were still searching for the driver in that incident as of Monday afternoon, sheriff's department spokeswoman Pamela Jones said.

The pursuit began about 11 a.m. near 5th Avenue and Burr Street, in Gary. Officers were patrolling the area when they noticed a black Infiniti with a suspected stolen license plate, Jones said.

Officers tried to stop the driver, but he sped away, onto the Borman Expressway, Jones said.

Two police vehicles boxed in the Infiniti near the Bishop Ford Freeway at 159th Street, at which point the driver jumped out the passenger window and ran into nearby woods, Jones said.

Police located a female passenger inside the vehicle, Jones said.

Illinois State Police later notified Lake County police of a red Nissan spotted nearby, which they believed may have had the same suspect inside, Jones said.

That driver later crashed near 130th Street, in Chicago, then fled on foot into an area neighborhood, Jones said.

Lake County police apprehended the man, who they determined was not involved in the earlier pursuit, but was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, Jones said.

That man is facing charges out of Calumet City.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. confirmed the pursuit involving the Infiniti was unrelated to an earlier chase involving a stolen red Chevrolet Colorado, which crashed into the Old Lake County Courthouse lawn early Monday.

“I am extremely proud of the dedication, professionalism and teamwork shown by all of the officers working on these cases and their efforts to prevent any members of the public from getting hurt,” Martinez said.

“We are extremely grateful for the assistance of the Illinois State Police and Calumet City Police Department. Lake County officers continue to investigate the earlier pursuit in an effort to make an arrest," he added.

Police were holding the female passenger of the Infiniti for questioning, as of Monday afternoon, Jones said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

