HIGHLAND — Dogs pranced about, golfers took to the links and cyclists and runners alike enjoyed the unseasonably warm temperatures that came over the Region on Sunday.
At Wicker Park in Highland, Bruno, a 7-year-old English bulldog enjoyed his hour-long walk with his owner, Melinda Rivera-Dankert, of Highland.
The two often traverse the park, spending at least an hour walking around, allowing Bruno to stop and sniff as he pleases.
Though Rivera-Dankert said she takes Bruno on two walks a day in the rain, shine or snow, the warm weather is a welcome change to the usual wintry lows.
"It's nice to see everybody with their dogs out," she said, adding she's often the only one of a few whose out walking her four-legged friend this time of year.
However, Rivera-Dankert said the unseasonably warm weather is a little scary because it makes you wonder, "Is this the calm before the storm?"
Bruno didn't have much to add, just a snort and a huff.
Like Dankert-Rivera, Jeri Villa, of Lansing, spent some time walking her dogs around the park. Villa, who fosters dogs with Greater Chicago Cavalier Rescue, was out enjoying the warm weather.
Villa, accompanied by three Cavaliers, Merlin, 13; Hazel, 6; and Zeus, 3. Zeus is Villa's dog and so is Merlin, who turned into a "forever foster," she said. Villa is currently fostering Hazel, who is not yet available for adoption.
"It's such a pleasant place and the people here are so warm. A lot of people just talk to you about their dog," said Villa, who brings the dogs to the park six to seven days a week.
Hitting the links
While ice skating was out of the question on Sunday — the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink at Bulldog Park in Crown Point and the Central Park Plaza Ice Rink in Valparaiso closed for the second time within a week due to the warm weather.
The mild, 60-degree weather brought various golfers to the green at the Wicker Memorial Park Golf Course, putting the game back on to the course, which would be closed during a typical Northwest Indiana winter.
"We had a record week because of the weather. Monday and Thursday we had every cart on the course by 10 a.m.," said Terry Quinn, who works at the golf course.
Quinn said they have around 65 carts and the warm temperatures have encouraged more golfers to get on the green. Usually, the course is closed for the season since they don't open when there's snow on the green or temperatures drop below 40 degrees.
"This is rare," he said.
Quinn said golfers in the Men's Club play any time, no matter the weather.
Frank Katsinis, originally from Greece, has been golfing at the course for about 30 years. He said the club usually golfs three times a week.
"Now, since the weather is shutting us down, we come out as much as we can," said Katsinis, who is also known as "Kat Man."
"We've been coming here every day the last three weeks. Mother Nature was kind to us."
Dropping temperatures
The spring-like temperatures won't stick around for much longer, said Lee Carlaw, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Center in Romeoville, Illinois, said.
A cold snap is going to move into the area Sunday, causing temperatures to drop to where they usually are this time of year, he said. While temperatures are going to be below freezing in the Chicagoland, Carlaw said it will actually feel colder since winds will pick up.
There is a chance of snow on Monday morning, however, Carlaw said it's unlikely it will stick.
Temperatures will creep back into the mid-40s on Thursday, with the potential for another stretch of mild weather, Carlaw said.