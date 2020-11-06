Warm temps, clear skies expected throughout the weekend

The Calumet Region is seeing unseasonably warm temperatures following weeks of chilly autumn weather.

In Northwest Indiana's five-county area, the forecast reflects a high of about 70 degrees and a low around 50, along with plenty of sunshine and mostly clear skies, the National Weather Service reported.

Light southwest winds of about 5-10 mph will also likely breeze through the area through the weekend.

It's a stark contrast from conditions earlier this season in the Region and Midwest at large, when a jet stream caused temperatures to dip and even brought winter-like weathers through the area, AccuWeather reported.

Forecasters say even higher temperatures could lie ahead.

Higher-than-normal temperatures and drier conditions are expected to last through early next week in the Region, with highs hovering around mid-70s through Monday.

Chicago is projected to see of high of 72 degrees on Sunday, which would bring the city close to matching its record high of 73 degrees set in 1931.

However, the trend may not last long.