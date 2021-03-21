Warner: Through the Pandemic: Hope for Northwest Indiana

A global pandemic was not in anyone’s plans.
As the region’s federal- and state-designated Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is in the business of visioning a future that seizes opportunities. Prior to COVID-19, the region had recently completed NWI 2050, a long-range plan for Northwest Indiana that spelled out 16 critical paths to a region that is connected, renewed, united and vibrant.
But if coronavirus has caused a few detours on the way, what can these tell us about the future of northwestern Indiana post-COVID?
While one thing we measure went down, other things we measure went up — and that relationship says something about what the future of Northwest Indiana can still look like.
About this time last year, as most of us (including NIRPC staff) made the transition to working remotely, it should be no surprise that vehicle miles traveled (the number of miles traversed by all vehicles in the region) dropped as we Hoosiers hunkered down in our homes, went fewer places, and used our cars a lot less.
What may be surprising is just how much that mileage dropped: at one point there was nearly an 80% reduction in travel. As I write, levels are still down almost 20% from what they were just prior to the pandemic.
The reduction in cars on the road has meant more space to breathe. While we can’t yet say what those differences in air quality are, the Dunes ecosystem that makes our part of the world so incredibly unique had a brief period of reprieve from having to mitigate the usual levels of exhaust pollution.
While the reduction in travel also meant less wear on our roadways, construction and maintenance did not slow down much at all. The usual navigating of traffic cones in construction zones was avoided while many stayed home, and by the time we re-emerge into familiar travel patterns, much of that road work will have already been completed.
What’s more, despite changes in office environment, NIRPC staff did not skip a beat in carrying out its planning and programming responsibilities, launching a $45 million notice of funding availability to program new and needed transportation infrastructure in future years when the region moves beyond coronavirus.
As vehicle miles traveled went down, use of our region’s trail networks went way up. Thanks to the trail counters NIRPC had been installing on regional trails before COVID-19 entered the scene, we can see a clear spike in trail usage as region residents got outdoors and into the fresh air. To pick one example: the Erie Lackawanna Trail saw over 7,000 trail users just on its Highland segment in April of 2019; in April 2020, there were nearly 14,000 trail users on that same segment. And there are similar increases across all 180 miles of paved trails in Northwest Indiana (which was just 13 miles of paved trails in 1990).
Requests for our popular Greenways+Blueways Northwest Indiana Regional Map (now out in a new edition at libraries and other public places throughout the region) greatly increased since the start of the pandemic as residents looked to re-discover the outdoor bike, pedestrian, and water trails that course through northwest Indiana’s natural amenities.
Incidentally, this phenomenon was not restricted to just our corner of the state: all across Indiana, every month in 2020 outpaced the monthly totals for trail users counted from the same period in 2019, with June alone seeing 150,000 additional trail users statewide over the same month in 2019.
If these observations say something about a re-refocus in our region during COVID-19, two more activities begun prior to the pandemic could not have been more timely in helping the region capitalize on COVID-era changes.
A NIRPC study of E-Commerce (that is, buying and selling through online retail), while initiated prior to the outbreak, addresses the impact of online buying habits that have only accelerated under COVID-19, and helps to position the region to take advantage of being in the “Crossroads of America” so that our economy can gain the most benefit from these trends.
Further, NIRPC’s designation as an Economic Development District just prior to 2020 could not have been timelier as the U.S. Economic Development Administration allocated CARES Act funds to NIRPC to assist with economic recovery from the pandemic. This includes funding from the EDA to create a resiliency plan for the region to address future disruptions, of a pandemic nature or otherwise. In short, it will help our communities be even more resilient as they seek to keep their towns and cities intact and moving forward in the face of future challenges.
A big part of that resiliency stems from the importance of what planners call the “public realm” — that is, all those areas outside of private spaces that make up the “outside living room” of a community, where people sip coffee, listen to concerts, stroll by shop windows, wave to friends, and play with their pets. By contrast, those communities that had not paid attention to their public realm prior to COVID-19 left their residents with no other choice than to stay inside their homes and sit inside their cars, making it impossible to maintain the vibrant life afforded by traditional, outdoor public spaces.
In fact, some of the world-wide data to emerge from the pandemic does not say what you might think: Those living in communities that would typically see more people gathered in public spaces were not worse off than those who live in more isolated areas. If anything, the spread of the virus appeared to be more tied to other societal issues and did not fall along the lines of city versus suburb versus rural areas.
Many can’t wait to be active in their community once again as the COVID fog begins to lift. While we’ve all developed a newfound familiarity and acceptance of doing certain tasks remotely, I expect those will remain the tasks that we are better off not getting in our car for anyway. All the things that really matter — having friends over for dinner, playing together in the park, worshiping together in church, spending precious time with grandma, finally taking that bicycle out of the garage, meeting up for coffee and slow conversation — these things, I expect, will see a resurgence. And, I hope, a rediscovered appreciation.
Good riddance to the things that made us fire up the car engine, fight traffic, sit at stop lights (at those intersections not fortunate enough to have roundabouts), and burn gallons of fuel, just to then sit isolated inside somewhere else. Hello again to seeing real people, in real places, in real time, and in real environments. Hello again to real life, and to appreciating those spaces and faces that make Northwest Indiana unique — that’s a future we can be happy to step into together.
Ty Warner AICP is executive director of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, the Council of Governments and Metropolitan Planning Organization covering Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.