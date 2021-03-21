Warner: Through the Pandemic: Hope for Northwest Indiana

Requests for our popular Greenways+Blueways Northwest Indiana Regional Map (now out in a new edition at libraries and other public places throughout the region) greatly increased since the start of the pandemic as residents looked to re-discover the outdoor bike, pedestrian, and water trails that course through northwest Indiana’s natural amenities.

Incidentally, this phenomenon was not restricted to just our corner of the state: all across Indiana, every month in 2020 outpaced the monthly totals for trail users counted from the same period in 2019, with June alone seeing 150,000 additional trail users statewide over the same month in 2019.

If these observations say something about a re-refocus in our region during COVID-19, two more activities begun prior to the pandemic could not have been more timely in helping the region capitalize on COVID-era changes.

A NIRPC study of E-Commerce (that is, buying and selling through online retail), while initiated prior to the outbreak, addresses the impact of online buying habits that have only accelerated under COVID-19, and helps to position the region to take advantage of being in the “Crossroads of America” so that our economy can gain the most benefit from these trends.