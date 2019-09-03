Maggie is what shelter staff call the "ultimate puzzle." They are unsure of her background, but she would do best in a home without children and someone "who understands 'cat' fluently." Female cats are $70 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
Ace, a 2-year-old Bully, was found in the woods protecting a sick dog, according to shelter staff. He has been at the shelter since May and is dog selective. Male dogs are $75 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
Blake is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who was abandoned by his owner, according to shelter staff. He has been at the shelter since May and can "come off strong." Male dogs are $75 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
Luna is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix who has been at the shelter since October 2018. According to shelter staff, Luna was found in a field with another dog and would do best as the only pet in a home. Female dogs are $80 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
Mattie, 7½, is a Cocker Spaniel poodle mix who has Addison's disease, according to shelter staff. Female dogs are $80 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
Mary Freda, The Times
A kitten rests in its cage at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point. Male cats are $55 to adopt and female cats are $70.
Mary Freda, The Times
Mary Freda, The Times
Mary Freda, The Times
Camila is a Staffordshire terrier who has been at the shelter since August. Female dogs are $80 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
Mary Freda, The Times
Mary Freda, The Times
Mary Freda, The Times
Max, 2, is a hound who has been at the shelter since June, according to staff. Male dogs are $75 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
CROWN POINT — On a normal day, the Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center would need three washers to keep up with all the laundry.
Between the beds, blankets, sheets and everything else, laundry cycles all day long.
The shelter usually relies on two machines to get the job done.
On Aug. 12, the washer didn’t even finish its last cycle before sputtering out.
“(The washer) was relatively new, but like I explain to people … a 1-year-old washer here versus a 15-year-old (one) at a household ... we have laundry going all day,” said Liz Koeppen, director of the shelter.
At capacity, the shelter can house anywhere from 20-30 cats and 20-30 dogs, Koeppen said. When the washer broke, the shelter was at its intake limit and there were few adoptions.
"Seriously being down to one, it was major backup," she said.
While Koeppen and her staff had experienced issues with the washer in the past — a wonky lid and a lock that refused to shut — they always found their way around the quirks and glitches, she said.
Until they couldn’t. In its final days, Koeppen recalled noticing little flecks of dirt on freshly laundered items. Then, the washer flashed malfunction codes. Something was wrong with the drainage system.
A call to maintenance proved to be the fatal blow, when Koeppen discovered the part the washer needed wasn’t readily available.
Royal is a 1-year-old who has a lot of energy and prefers to be around adults, according to shelter staff. Male cats are $55 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
Mocha is an American Staffordshire, who has been at the shelter since May, according to staff. She has seasonal allergies in the spring and summer that require medication. Female dogs are $80 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
Penny Mittens is a 2-year-old gray calico/brown domestic long-haired cat. She has been at the shelter since March, who is "shy at first," according to shelter staff. Female cats are $70 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
Penny is an American Staffordshire mix who has been at the shelter since April, according to staff. Female dogs are $80 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
Rocky is a 1-and-a-half-year-old mastiff who has been at the shelter since Aug. 9, according to staff. Male dogs are $75 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.
Titan is a 2-and-a-half-year-old Labrador mix who has been at the shelter since October 2018, according to staff. He is a curious puppy who likes to be around people and other dogs. He needs help being house broken, staff included. Male dogs are $75 to adopt at Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center, 3011 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.