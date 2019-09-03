{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — On a normal day, the Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption Center would need three washers to keep up with all the laundry.

Between the beds, blankets, sheets and everything else, laundry cycles all day long.

The shelter usually relies on two machines to get the job done.

On Aug. 12, the washer didn’t even finish its last cycle before sputtering out.

“(The washer) was relatively new, but like I explain to people … a 1-year-old washer here versus a 15-year-old (one) at a household ... we have laundry going all day,” said Liz Koeppen, director of the shelter.

At capacity, the shelter can house anywhere from 20-30 cats and 20-30 dogs, Koeppen said. When the washer broke, the shelter was at its intake limit and there were few adoptions. 

"Seriously being down to one, it was major backup," she said. 

While Koeppen and her staff had experienced issues with the washer in the past — a wonky lid and a lock that refused to shut — they always found their way around the quirks and glitches, she said.

Until they couldn’t. In its final days, Koeppen recalled noticing little flecks of dirt on freshly laundered items. Then, the washer flashed malfunction codes. Something was wrong with the drainage system.

A call to maintenance proved to be the fatal blow, when Koeppen discovered the part the washer needed wasn’t readily available.

So, she and her staff took to Facebook.

Within 24 hours, the shelter had a new washer installed and ready to cycle through the piles of laundry.

Annah Marshall, who lives in Crown Point, saw the shelter’s Facebook post and thought it would be the perfect time to “get in there and help in any way we can.”

She, along with her husband, Michael, loaded up their old Kenmore and took it to the shelter Aug. 13. Once there, Michael installed it and moved the old one out of the way.

“We had an extra one in our basement because we had just gotten new ones,” Annah Marshall said.

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Sundays.

