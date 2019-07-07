Visit the Indiana Dunes State Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 to see or compete in the 22nd annual Sand Sculpture Contest. Visit in.gov for a complete list of State Park events. The Indiana Dunes State Park is located at 1600 N. 25 E. in Chesterton. There is a fee to enter the park.
Festival of Magic
Tickets are now available for the 3-day Festival of Magic hosted by Running Vines Winery. Participants can complete the scavenger hunt, take part in a Quidditch match and enjoy live entertainment. Each location will offer adult potions and drinks for little wizards and witches. Event takes place in multiple locations from July 26-28. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
LaPorte County Fair
Enjoy food vendors, a rodeo, tractor pull and more at this year’s LaPorte County Fair until July 13. Listen to Vanilla Ice, Chris Lane, Hunter Hayes and more at the Grandstand. Tickets are available for purchase online at lpfair.com/tickets. The fairgrounds are located at 2581 W. State Road 2 in LaPorte.
Campfire on the Beach
Take a short walk to the beach from the Kemil Beach parking lot. Watch the sunset around the campfire, listening to live music on from 8 to 9:30 p.m. July 12. Visit nps.gov/indu for this and more National Park events.
“In Her Own Style”
View more than 50 works of art created for the local community at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts located at 540 S. Lake Street in Miller. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. July 12. The event is free and open to the public. Visit millerbeacharts.org for gallery hours.
South Shore Rocks
Don’t miss the The Kinsey Report, Southern Accents, The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, Manny & The Crescent City Po’Boys, and many more bands this summer throughout the South Shore. See a full list of summer concerts at alongthesouthshore.com/events/south-shore-rocks/.