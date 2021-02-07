WATCH NOW: 1 hospitalized after early morning Hammond blaze

HAMMOND — A man was taken to the hospital after a blaze engulfed a building in the 6200 block of Hohman Avenue Sunday.

Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith told The Times the man was walking out of the building when firefighters arrived on scene around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Crews were on the scene within "10 seconds," as Hammond has a fire station along Hohman, "right next door," Smith said.

Firefighters spent 14 1/2 hours in bitterly cold conditions battling the structure fire, which tore through the building and caused a total collapse, Smith said.

"We probably will never figure out how it started because there's just so much damage. We had a demolition company come in and tear walls down because everything was falling on top of each other and everything was burning underneath," Smith said.

"We had to bring a company in with a backhoe to grab everything and pull everything apart to get water on it."

The building, which housed Tom's Treasure Chest, already had a "major fire" in the back of the building when firefighters arrived, Smith said.