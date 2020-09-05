WATCH NOW: 52 years later, Hobart siblings reunited with long-lost niece

HOBART — Roy and Martha McArthur recalled with deep sadness the day in 1968 when their little sister gave her baby up for adoption.
That sadness turned to joy and happiness on Friday after the brother and sister, neither of whom married nor had children, were able to connect for the first time in nearly 52 years with their niece, Denise Stubblefield.
Waves, smiles and hugs were exchanged as Stubblefield, who turns 52 next month, met her elderly aunt and uncle at a TradeWinds meeting room. Stubblefield's half-sister, Michelle Marion, took part in the reunion from her home in Seattle via Zoom and with the assistance of sign language interpretation from staff.
"Hey sweetheart, you look beautiful," Martha McArthur signed through an interpreter upon seeing her niece.
Roy McArthur was equally pleased to see his niece for the first time.
"God led us to you," Roy McArthur signed.
Both the McArthurs, who live in Hobart, have been clients served by the Deaf Service Program through the auspices of TradeWinds for more than 20 years.
Denise Stubblefield, a mask in place, stepped several feet away from her aunt and uncle to remove her mask and ask, "Do I look like my mom?"
"She looks like my sister," Martha McArthur signed while handing Stubblefield photos she brought of her late mom.
Stubblefield, who was adopted and grew up in Northwest Indiana, said she used Ancestry.com in 2017 hoping for a DNA match but nothing came up.
In July 2018 she opened her birth records and found her mom's name, Sandra McArthur.
Stubblefield eventually, through the help of a person she called a search angel, was able to find the marital and death records of her biological mom, who died five years ago.
The search angel was able to retrieve the address of siblings Roy and Martha McArthur.
"Their address was around the corner from where I used to live. I could have walked to their place," Stubblefield said.
Last month, during a visit to Northwest Indiana from her new home in Nashville, Tennessee, Stubblefield said she drove by her aunt and uncle's apartment.
Not knowing whether to knock on their door, Stubblefield wrote her name and phone number on a card which she placed in their mailbox.
Later during a visit to the bank, Martha McArthur showed a card she found in her mailbox to her case manager, Debbie Pampalone from the Deaf Service Program.
After much thought, Pampalone said she decided to call the number on the card.
The conversation between Pampalone and Stubblefield determined Denise was the daughter of the McArthur's younger sister, who had been a young teen when she gave up her daughter at birth, Pampalone said.
Stubblefield said she is continuing to learn more about her biological parents, both of whom are deceased, and the fact that she has many half siblings as well as many nieces and nephews.
"I've gone to being an only child to all of this," Stubblefield said, a smile on her face.
Stubblefield, who had worked in the health field as a nurse, she she wanted to find her biological family not only to reach out to them but to find out her health history as well.
On Friday, Stubblefield promised her aunt and uncle and half sister she would stay connected.
"It's exciting. It's a missing piece of the puzzle that's been completed," Stubblefield said.
