WATCH NOW: 52 years later, Hobart siblings reunited with long-lost niece

Stubblefield, who was adopted and grew up in Northwest Indiana, said she used Ancestry.com in 2017 hoping for a DNA match but nothing came up.

In July 2018 she opened her birth records and found her mom's name, Sandra McArthur.

Stubblefield eventually, through the help of a person she called a search angel, was able to find the marital and death records of her biological mom, who died five years ago.

The search angel was able to retrieve the address of siblings Roy and Martha McArthur.

"Their address was around the corner from where I used to live. I could have walked to their place," Stubblefield said.

Last month, during a visit to Northwest Indiana from her new home in Nashville, Tennessee, Stubblefield said she drove by her aunt and uncle's apartment.

Not knowing whether to knock on their door, Stubblefield wrote her name and phone number on a card which she placed in their mailbox.

Later during a visit to the bank, Martha McArthur showed a card she found in her mailbox to her case manager, Debbie Pampalone from the Deaf Service Program.

After much thought, Pampalone said she decided to call the number on the card.