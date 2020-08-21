WATCH NOW: 90 staff laid off from East Chicago schools during virtual learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — The School City of East Chicago has laid off 90 district employees.

The East Chicago school board unanimously approved the staffing reduction in a special session meeting Friday night.

Cuts came down heaviest among transportation, janitorial, security and paraprofessional staff.

Among those positions laid off are 23 janitors, 18 special education paraprofessionals, 16 security services staff, 13 bus aides, eight pre-kindergarten paraprofessionals, five library paraprofessionals, three pre-kindergarten special education paraprofessionals, two bus drivers, one in-school suspension position and one lifeguard, according to the board's personnel report.

Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright said the layoffs are intended to be temporary while the school city operates in a virtual learning instructional model for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The East Chicago district will be in e-learning mode for at least the first nine weeks of school to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the community. If schools are able to reopen for in-person instruction, Wright said the district hopes to hire back all affected employees.