WATCH NOW: Additional unemployment payments to hit Hoosier bank accounts beginning tomorrow

Unemployment claim filing is continuing on a downward trend, Payne said Thursday.

A total of 43,777 claims were filed in the week ending on May 2, Payne said. That's compared to the state's recent height of 139,174 claims received for the week ending on March 28.

The commissioner said Indiana is also setting a record for the number of payments made across the state, with 1.4 million unemployment insurance payments distributed in April for a total of $749.3 million.

So far in May, the state has paid out $237.3 million in unemployment insurance payments.

The state has adjusted technology and added more than 160 staff in the last week to assist in fielding the thousands of Hoosiers calling in with unemployment questions, Payne said Thursday.

His department recorded more than 1.3 million call interactions in April and about 153,000 so far this month.

"Our wait time is still high and our call back efficiency is still improving," Payne said. "We're improving on both of those two fronts, but we're still nowhere close to where we want to be, and we're still nowhere close to claimants still feeling that positive trend, but we're encouraged that that trend will be continued."