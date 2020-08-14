WATCH NOW: Andrean quarantines 'small number of students' after confirmed case of COVID-19

MERRILLVILLE — An Andrean High School student has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after the Catholic school reopened its doors for in-person learning.
School officials were notified of the positive case Friday and have quarantined "a small number of students" who were in direct contact with the individual who tested positive, Andrean High School Principal Jaycob Knazur said in an email to families.
Wednesday was students' first day of school at Andrean.
Knazur told The Times the student who tested positive came to school on Wednesday, but decided to stay home Thursday after following the school's prescreening protocol.
Families of individuals who had direct contact with the positive student have been notified and asked to follow a 14-day quarantine recommended by the Lake County Health Department, Knazur said.
Seating charts for each class period were reviewed and used to advise several students that they quarantine to "ensure greater protection of the community at large," Knazur said.
The principal described the number of students advised to quarantine as "a very small number" and "just about single digits."
Students who were not directly contacted by Andrean staff are believed to have maintained appropriate distance from the student who tested positive, Knazur said.
No teachers or staff were asked to quarantine, Knazur said.
Students reporting to school this week were required to wear masks at all times and keep social distance, according to the letter. The school uses definitions set by its own internal protocol and the Lake County Health Department to determine appropriate distance.
Knazur described this distance as "as much space as can possibly be provided based on geography of classes." In some classrooms, that space is 4-to-5 feet between students. In others, it's 6 feet or more, the principal said.
Students asked to quarantine will continue to receive instruction virtually. No operational changes are being made at the school and all other students will return to class as scheduled Monday.
Andrean High School does not offer a remote learning option for families not yet ready to return to the classroom.
Knazur said this is because administrators focused all of their resources on providing a safe environment with prescreening and social distancing protocols in place. He said Andrean's smaller community compared to public schools and the support of the community for in-person instruction also weighed in this decision.
"We anticipated for this," Knazur said. "While it's certainly not a settling circumstance, we feel we’ve done everything we could to keep our students safe."
