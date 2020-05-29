WATCH NOW: Bishop Noll parents, students protest virtual graduation

MERRILLVILLE — Like other high school seniors, twin brothers Hayden and Jordan Kammer, of Schererville, were looking forward to graduating with their classmates. Like other high school seniors, due to COVID-19, Bishop Noll Institute students won’t experience that.
Noll seniors and their parents are disheartened and frustrated about not seeing the BNI class of 2020 march together one last time and turn their tassels to the other side.
The Kammers were among nearly 25 people picketing outside the Catholic Diocese of Gary Pastoral Center on Friday to protest Noll’s virtual graduation June 4.
“I get to see my friends from other schools graduate, and I can’t do that with my own,” Hayden Kammer said. “We put our trust in (diocesan officials), and they couldn’t come through.”
While some of his classmates carried signs stating, “Let us walk,” Hayden Kammer, coming off meniscus surgery, wrote, “Let me hobble.”
“It’s really disappointing, not having a physical graduation,” Jordan Kammer said. “There’s no clear line of communication between the parents, schools and the diocese.”
The boys’ father, Jim Kammer, is a Noll graduate and guidance counselor at Hobart High School.
“A virtual graduation is all fine,” he said. “All we’re just saying is to explore and look at what other high schools are doing. Let’s give our kids as much love as the public schools are.”
All three diocesan high schools — Bishop Noll in Hammond, Andrean in Merrillville and Marquette Catholic in Michigan City — will have virtual baccalaureate Masses celebrated by Bishop Robert McClory at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary and virtual graduation ceremonies.
Noll’s graduation next Thursday includes a streamed Mass in the morning, followed in the afternoon with a drive-through by Noll’s 94 graduating seniors and the presentation of graduation folders. Diplomas will be mailed to homes.
Among local high schools, Hobart is holding a graduation parade Sunday and is planning for an in-person graduation in July. Merrillville will hold a virtual ceremony July 18. Valparaiso’s virtual graduation ceremony is Sunday.
Crown Point, following the governor’s executive order, is tentatively planning an in-person graduation in July. However, if COVID-19 conditions do not improve, Crown Point plans on a virtual commencement. Hanover Central officials are meeting next week to decide on graduation plans.
In Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-phase plan for reopening Indiana economy while remaining “vigilant” about Hoosiers’ health and well-being, Stage 5 starts July 4 and allows all businesses to be open, including social gatherings of 250 or more.
Noll parents and seniors also expressed disappointment with diocesan leadership, including Diocesan School Superintendent Joe Majchrowicz. Parents said they have tried unsuccessfully to communicate with Majchrowicz on commencement.
The Pastoral Center is officially closed, with only essential personnel inside. Majchrowicz was not available, but in an email May 20 to a Noll parent, the superintendent stated, “The decision was not an easy one to make, but was made in the best interest of all, based on current information. It was also made in a caring and compassionate manner in hopes of having it as close to the actual date as possible.”
Majchrowicz added that the bishop’s leadership team reviewed and supported the virtual graduation decision.
Some Noll parents, including Dessie Kammer, were not satisfied with the diocesan superintendent’s comments.
“How is it that churches are willing to commit to an integrated plan for congregating by July, but we cannot commit to the possibility of a safely organized traditional graduation during the month of July?” asked Kammer, the twins’ mother and a Noll graduate.
Kammer called upon diocesan officials to be flexible and creative.
“We feel we’re being ignored,” she said.
Noll Principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick said the move toward virtual graduations was a joint decision by diocesan officials and high school principals.
“We continue to explore opportunities for students to celebrate their accomplishments when the state deems it safe to do so,” she said.
Holcomb closed all Indiana schools on April 2. By March 16, diocesan schools were engaging in e-Learning through the end of the 2019-20 school term. Recently, McClory announced plans for the gradual reopening of public worship services throughout the four-county diocese.
Michael Wick, Pastoral Center chief of staff, came outside to acknowledge the picketers. While not officially speaking on record, Wick did offer those gathered advice on contacting diocesan officials for possible future meetings.
Felicity Miranda, 18, the Noll graduating class president, said, “I’m very sad about this. Twelve years of hard work, seeing other schools graduate, and we can’t.”
Felicity’s mother, Cynthia Gil-Miranda, an educator for more than 20 years, likened Noll’s virtual graduation to a McDonald’s drive-thru.
“It makes me very angry,” Gil-Miranda said. “I’ve spent a lot of time and more than $40,000 on her education, and no one is giving us an answer as to why we can’t hold this in July.”
Her daughter added, “It’s very sad, not being able to graduate together and take that next step with each other. I just wish we were heard more.”
