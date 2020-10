WATCH NOW: Blaze destroys four vehicles near Indianapolis Boulevard

SCHERERVILLE — Flames and black smoke poured from a commercial lot near Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville Friday afternoon.

Around 4:32 p.m. a fire broke out at 705 West 67th Ave., near Indianapolis Boulevard, said Schererville Battalion Chief Adam Niemiec.

Firefighters found two vehicles ablaze, which spread to a nearby pickup truck, a box truck and a dumpster.

Schererville and Lake Hills firefighters were on scene for an hour and a half extinguishing the flames, using two fire engines. No one was injured, however four vehicles were destroyed, Niemiec said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

