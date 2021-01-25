WATCH NOW: Blaze heavily damages, displaces residents from Whiting building

WHITING — No injured were reported in a fire Sunday night that severely damaged a two-story building and displaced people living inside, fire officials said.

The heaviest of damages were to the building's rear, right-hand side, which partially collapsed during the fire, according to the Whiting Fire Department.

Firefighters responded about 9:30 p.m. for a report of an appliance fire at the brick building, 1401 121st St.

The multi-purpose structure is home to a first-floor barber shop and several apartments, fire officials said. It was not immediately clear how many residents were displaced.

Indianapolis Boulevard was closed to traffic and extremely smoky as fire units from from Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago worked to put out the flames.

The fire's cause still remains under investigation.