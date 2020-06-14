WATCH NOW: Buffalo Soldiers bikers line Broadway for unity, justice

MERRILLVILLE — The cavalry took to the streets Sunday. Instead of horses, this modern cavalry used motorcycles.
Members of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Clubs rode down Broadway as part of a nationwide event of Buffalo Soldiers motorcyclists for unity and justice.
The event started from the Merrillville police station and ended at Gary City Hall. The rally featuring more than 100 motorcycles comes in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and, more recently, the police shooting death in Atlanta of Rayshard Brooks.
“I feel good about this,” said Leon Boatner, of Gary, president of the Gary chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers bikers. “This is something we need to do, coming together for collective unity.”
Boatner said at the rally, “This is an important time we’re going through right now. We came out to show our support.”
The riding group is named for the African American U.S. Army regiment, part of the 9th and 10th Cavalry. Originally stationed on the Great Plains, the black military unit served from 1866 to 1951.
“Our organization is about giving back, so this ride fits right into that,” Boatner said.
The world’s largest black motorcycle organization with an estimated 5,000 members, Buffalo Soldiers bikers promote the history of the original Buffalo Soldiers. Their community service efforts include civic organizations, education, church and veterans’ affairs.
As biking groups across the country were preparing for the Sunday ride, Reginald Marble, president of the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers, stressed this was not a protest ride.
The goal of the ride, Marble said, is to “start spreading that unity of how we can get together as one community on the law enforcement side, as well as cut out some of the killing that’s going on both sides.”
Though sponsored by the Buffalo Soldiers, the ride was open to other clubs and independent riders.
Pamela Thompson, of Gary, a member of the 3D Motorcycle Club of Gary, said the ride helps break the stereotypical motorcyclist as a “bad person.” She noted, “If we can show solidarity, everybody should be able to show solidarity.”
Michael Shell, an independent rider from Gary, said, “This is a beautiful day for a great cause. It’s all about unity and justice. That’s what we need in America right now, for all of us to come together.”
Several police and municipal officials were outside the Merrillville police station for the start of the 10-mile ride. Merrillville EMA vehicles provided the initial escort along Broadway, with Gary police taking over at 53rd Avenue.
Gary Police Chief Richard Ligon, a Gary Buffalo Soldier motorcyclist, called the ride a “blessing.”
“Merrillville and Gary are part of this. We are going to get along — the city and police and everybody," he said. "We have to show community residents that this is our way of showing unity.”
Merrillville Police Chief Wiley “Luther” Cuttino, the town’s first African-American police chief, said the ride is about being positive.
“This ride means everything. It’s about interacting with the community and showing support.
"We want to continue to work together and be positive for our community.”
Merrillville Town Councilman Leonard White, D-7th, said he and the rest of the Town Council "100% support this."
"I’m glad to see the Buffalo Soldiers here," he said.
An estimated seven motorcycle clubs, including groups from Indianapolis and South Bend, joined with independent bikers, as motorcycles lined the parking lot at Gary City Hall.
“We worked to get different clubs together and to network for unity and justice,” said Xavier Pruitt, a Gary resident and road captain for the Gary Buffalo Soldiers.
In a greeting to bikers, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince cited the cause, a rally for justice. That includes justice for all, the mayor said, “justice for police, fire, city, people who are underserved and unaccounted for.”
Deputy Chief Ed Jenkins, of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, was waiting along Broadway for the motorcycle cavalcade.
“We’re here for justice for everyone," he said. "This is stage one. Let’s keep pushing for justice for everyone.”
The Rev. Michael Turner, pastor of New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, delivered the invocation. Unity, Turner said, is “one of the keys to justice. We need to be unified to effect change.”
“Everywhere you ride, you represent something," he said. "Everyone needs to know black lives matter because all lives matter.”
Turner charged those present to be “agents of change for a greater cause.”
Michael Shelton, of Indianapolis, national chaplain for Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers, offered a final prayer.
Nicknamed the “Blessed Outlaw,” Shelton thought the rally was “awesome.”
“We come together as a motorcycle club to impact the lives of everyone," he said. "We are a community-based organization, and we live to support the community.”
