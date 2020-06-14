WATCH NOW: Buffalo Soldiers bikers line Broadway for unity, justice

As biking groups across the country were preparing for the Sunday ride, Reginald Marble, president of the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers, stressed this was not a protest ride.

The goal of the ride, Marble said, is to “start spreading that unity of how we can get together as one community on the law enforcement side, as well as cut out some of the killing that’s going on both sides.”

Though sponsored by the Buffalo Soldiers, the ride was open to other clubs and independent riders.

Pamela Thompson, of Gary, a member of the 3D Motorcycle Club of Gary, said the ride helps break the stereotypical motorcyclist as a “bad person.” She noted, “If we can show solidarity, everybody should be able to show solidarity.”

Michael Shell, an independent rider from Gary, said, “This is a beautiful day for a great cause. It’s all about unity and justice. That’s what we need in America right now, for all of us to come together.”

Several police and municipal officials were outside the Merrillville police station for the start of the 10-mile ride. Merrillville EMA vehicles provided the initial escort along Broadway, with Gary police taking over at 53rd Avenue.