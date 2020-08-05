WATCH NOW: Carjacking suspect arrested after fleeing police, crashing into other vehicles, sheriff says

MERRILLVILLE — A man who fled Region police in a stolen car was arrested Wednesday after crashing into other vehicles near U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street, police said.
Police identified the suspect as a 19-year-old Gary man.
Lake County police and other agencies chased the suspect on Interstate 65 after an officer noticed him speeding earlier Wednesday morning, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
Officers ran the vehicle's plates and determined it had been stolen out of the Indianapolis area, Martinez said.
Police tried to stop the driver, at which point he fled northbound on the interstate toward U.S. 30, Martinez said.
The driver exited in Merrillville and continued speeding away from officers on U.S. 30 before crashing into three other vehicles, Martinez said.
The man then fled on foot toward Southlake Mall and was apprehended near a Luke Oil gas station after a brief chase, Martinez said.
As officers were processing the scene, they found a loaded 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine inside the car the suspect was driving, Martinez said.
The suspected was being held at the Lake County jail Wednesday afternoon, facing charges including resisting law enforcement and motor vehicle theft, Martinez said.
Other agencies involved in the chase included Indiana State Police and the Merrillville Police Department.
Martinez said he was proud of Lake County officers on "another job well done."
