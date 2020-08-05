WATCH NOW: Carjacking suspect arrested after fleeing police, crashing into other vehicles, sheriff says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — A man who fled Region police in a stolen car was arrested Wednesday after crashing into other vehicles near U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street, police said.

Police identified the suspect as a 19-year-old Gary man.

Lake County police and other agencies chased the suspect on Interstate 65 after an officer noticed him speeding earlier Wednesday morning, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

Officers ran the vehicle's plates and determined it had been stolen out of the Indianapolis area, Martinez said.

Police tried to stop the driver, at which point he fled northbound on the interstate toward U.S. 30, Martinez said.

The driver exited in Merrillville and continued speeding away from officers on U.S. 30 before crashing into three other vehicles, Martinez said.

The man then fled on foot toward Southlake Mall and was apprehended near a Luke Oil gas station after a brief chase, Martinez said.

As officers were processing the scene, they found a loaded 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine inside the car the suspect was driving, Martinez said.