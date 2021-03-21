WATCH NOW: Cline Avenue Bridge reestablishes Lake County gateway

A sense of relief mixed with an air of celebration at the base of the Cline Avenue Bridge two days before Christmas, when a ribbon cutting and ceremonial “first drive” marked the opening of a new highway traversing the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal, nearly 12 years to the day after its predecessor was condemned.
Speakers on a cold and blustery Dec. 23, with pandemic precautions in place, included references to the journey until that day.
“This has been 11 years in the making," East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said. "History will mark this day as a great occasion."
It was, perhaps, a cleansing episode for a Northwest Indiana landmark that has had as complicated a history as any in the Region. At times triumphant, at others tragic, with frustration alternating with relief, the bridge’s history has taken as many turns as the S-shaped path of the structure itself.
The original bridge
1979
Construction of the original Cline Avenue Bridge begins, offering a route over the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal and connections to major employers, including Inland Steel in East Chicago and the Standard of Indiana oil refinery based in Whiting.
April 15, 1982
A bridge ramp under construction collapsed while concrete was being poured, killing 14 workers and injuring 18. The men killed as a result of the collapse were:
Michael Charles Beird, 38, Hebron
Billy Ray Bricker, 24, Wheatfield
Harold K. Carlson Jr., 49, Lansing
John H. Chester, 63, Portage
Harold L. Elkins, 31, Hanna
Roy F. Gourley, 58, Westville
Michael C. Horn, 33, Portage
Robert Arnold Kaser, 35, Merrillville
Frederic G. Krieg Sr., 47, Hebron
Robert E. Pegg, 26, Griffith (died April 30 as a result of his injuries)
James Kevin Riley, 23, Hobart (died Dec. 28, 1984 as a result of his injuries)
Roberto Rubio, 36, Whiting
Gerald E. Wedding, 34, Hammond
Calvin Whitehead, 49, Hammond
1983
Cline Avenue Bridge opens to traffic. The bridge was part of a new 5.7-mile expressway that followed the path of the former Pennsylvania Railroad main line from Chicago to Pittsburgh via Fort Wayne. More than 35,000 vehicles would traverse the bridge on a normal day.
1987
The Highway Construction Workers Memorial Highway between U.S. 12 and Interstate 90 (Indiana Toll Road) is dedicated.
1999
The Indiana Department of Transportation finds structural issues with the bridge that required closer monitoring.
2006
INDOT hires URS to conduct detailed inspections every six months on all post-tensioned concrete box girder bridge construction statewide.
Nov. 6, 2009
Consultant URS alerts INDOT to structural deficiencies.
No bridge
Nov. 13, 2009
The Cline Avenue Bridge is closed after inspectors deem it structurally unsound.
Dec. 28, 2009
The Indiana Department of Transportation condemns the bridge.
"Everyone at INDOT understands the impact of this decision on residents, commuters and tourists. However, the structural integrity of the bridge is in such a diminished state that any combination of repair or re-construction required to meet minimum safety requirements would cost in the tens of millions of dollars and offer a lifespan that would be a fraction of that justified by the investment."
— Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Michael Reed
April 15, 2010
INDOT says it will not rebuild the bridge, but instead create a permanent detour.
July 2010
East Chicago agrees to relinquish sections of Riley and Dickey roads to the Indiana Department of Transportation, allowing INDOT to move forward with a plan to reroute Ind. 912 using those roads.
March 2011
Ameristar Casino and Hotel says it will contribute "somewhere north" of $10 million to rebuild the bridge. INDOT says it is considering the offer; in June Ameristar tells state gaming regulators it will contribute up to $35 million.
July 1, 2011
INDOT again announces it will not rebuild the bridge, and instead will go with its "non-bridge" option, using Dickey and Riley roads as a permanent detour.
"INDOT was presented with an opportunity to rebuild the bridge with a financial contribution from Ameristar Casino. We considered their proposal, but it has not worked out, and we must move forward with our commitment to Northwest Indiana to construct a solution."
— INDOT LaPorte District Deputy Commissioner Michael McPhillips said.
Aug. 23, 2011
Gov. Mitch Daniels reveals the state is negotiating with a company that wants to build a private toll bridge to replace the failed bridge.
"I know our folks have talked to at least one outfit that says they might be interested in building, in a public/private partnership style, a bridge that instead of being paid for by the taxpayers would be paid for by users over time.”
— Gov. Mitch Daniels
May 16, 2012
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland and Daniels announce agreements are in place to have a private toll bridge built.
“A new Cline Avenue Bridge will result in additional construction jobs and related employment while enhancing transportation in East Chicago,”
— East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland
“This is a solution worth waiting for, and the state is glad to be a partner to the agreement. I am pleased for all concerned.”
— Gov. Mitch Daniels said.
June 25, 2012
State officials announce the right-of-way for the Cline Avenue Bridge has been transferred to United Bridge Partners, allied with the Figg Bridge companies, to build a toll bridge.
January 2013
Demolition of the old Cline Avenue Bridge is completed. The state paid $9 million for the demolition.
February 2013
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland says construction of the private toll bridge could start as soon as April.
Oct. 16, 2013
Figg Bridge CEO Linda Figg tells The Times construction of the new Cline Avenue Bridge should start in the first half of 2014.
"There's a lot of behind-the-scenes things taking place right now. When we start putting up the segments, it will go very rapidly."
— Figg Bridge CEO Linda Figg
January 2015
The U.S. Coast Guard, the lead federal agency for environmental permitting, issues a permit for the new bridge.
Feb. 11, 2015
Figg Bridge CEO Linda Figg tells the Indiana House Roads and Transportation Committee that construction is to start in the spring.
March 28, 2015
Chicago resident Zohra Hussain, 51, was killed after her husband, Iftikhar Hussain, drove off an elevated section of the former Riley Road exit leading to the demolished Cline Avenue Bridge. The Hussains’ 2014 Nissan Sentra fell 37.5 feet. Iftikhar Hussain, 64, was able to exit the car before it started on fire. Zohra Hussain died of burns at the closed Riley Road exit of Cline Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office. At least one concrete barrier and one barricade sign on Cline Avenue were moved sometime before the accident, according to INDOT.
December 2015
East Chicago Plan Commission approves construction of an office and maintenance facility for the new bridge.
The new bridge
May 26, 2016
Ceremonial groundbreaking for operations and maintenance building.
"I was told this day would never come. Today is truly the beginning of something remarkable."
— East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland
October 2016
Study of the ground and existing bridge pilings begins. The existing piles were deemed sufficient for use in the new bridge when the study is completed in February 2017.
January 2017
Construction of the Cline Avenue Bridge operations office, at 219 Riley Road, begins.
June 2017
Bridge construction commences.
Spring 2019
Work crews at the new Cline Avenue Bridge finish installation of the piers that will support the bridge, and begin putting up the segments of its surface, with the goal of opening it to traffic in January 2020.
November 2019
All 685 segments that will make up the superstructure of the 6,236-foot bridge have been cast, and nearly 300 of the 65- to 100-ton segments have been erected.
February 2020
Bridge segment erection reaches the halfway point.
March 2020
After delays in completion of the project, Figg Bridge Group is removed from its management of construction. The infrastructure firm Granite takes that role of general contractor.
Dec. 23, 2020
The Cline Avenue Bridge opens to traffic following a ribbon-cutting and “first drive” ceremony. Styled “The Gateway to Lake County,” the bridge restablishes a northern Lake County east-west highway link.
“Its sheer magnitude and far-reaching benefits set it apart from other infrastructure projects in the nation. We are truly grateful to Mayor Copeland and the skilled tradespeople for their diligence and perseverance that made our dream of a more connected community become reality.”
— Cline Avenue Bridge General Manager of Operations Terry Velligan
