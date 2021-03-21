WATCH NOW: Cline Avenue Bridge reestablishes Lake County gateway

A sense of relief mixed with an air of celebration at the base of the Cline Avenue Bridge two days before Christmas, when a ribbon cutting and ceremonial “first drive” marked the opening of a new highway traversing the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal, nearly 12 years to the day after its predecessor was condemned.

Speakers on a cold and blustery Dec. 23, with pandemic precautions in place, included references to the journey until that day.

“This has been 11 years in the making," East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said. "History will mark this day as a great occasion."

It was, perhaps, a cleansing episode for a Northwest Indiana landmark that has had as complicated a history as any in the Region. At times triumphant, at others tragic, with frustration alternating with relief, the bridge’s history has taken as many turns as the S-shaped path of the structure itself.

The original bridge

1979

Construction of the original Cline Avenue Bridge begins, offering a route over the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal and connections to major employers, including Inland Steel in East Chicago and the Standard of Indiana oil refinery based in Whiting.

April 15, 1982