WATCH NOW: Cline Avenue Bridge reestablishes Lake County gateway
WATCH NOW: Cline Avenue Bridge reestablishes Lake County gateway

A sense of relief mixed with an air of celebration at the base of the Cline Avenue Bridge two days before Christmas, when a ribbon cutting and ceremonial “first drive” marked the opening of a new highway traversing the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal, nearly 12 years to the day after its predecessor was condemned.

Speakers on a cold and blustery Dec. 23, with pandemic precautions in place, included references to the journey until that day.

“This has been 11 years in the making," East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said. "History will mark this day as a great occasion."

It was, perhaps, a cleansing episode for a Northwest Indiana landmark that has had as complicated a history as any in the Region. At times triumphant, at others tragic, with frustration alternating with relief, the bridge’s history has taken as many turns as the S-shaped path of the structure itself.

Cline Avenue Bridge project groundbreaking

Local officials and representatives of companies involved in the Cline Avenue Bridge project participate in a 2016 groundbreaking ceremony in East Chicago.
Cline Avenue Bridge project groundbreaking

From left, Ed Diffendal of United Bridge Partners, East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland, Linda Figg of Figg Bridge Builders, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, and East Chicago City Councilwoman Gilda Orange prepare to turn ceremonial shovels of sand at the Cline Avenue Bridge project groundbreaking in East Chicago in 2016.

The original bridge

1979

Construction of the original Cline Avenue Bridge begins, offering a route over the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal and connections to major employers, including Inland Steel in East Chicago and the Standard of Indiana oil refinery based in Whiting.

April 15, 1982

A bridge ramp under construction collapsed while concrete was being poured, killing 14 workers and injuring 18. The men killed as a result of the collapse were:

Michael Charles Beird, 38, Hebron

Billy Ray Bricker, 24, Wheatfield

Harold K. Carlson Jr., 49, Lansing

John H. Chester, 63, Portage

Harold L. Elkins, 31, Hanna

Roy F. Gourley, 58, Westville

Michael C. Horn, 33, Portage

Robert Arnold Kaser, 35, Merrillville

Frederic G. Krieg Sr., 47, Hebron

Robert E. Pegg, 26, Griffith (died April 30 as a result of his injuries)

James Kevin Riley, 23, Hobart (died Dec. 28, 1984 as a result of his injuries)

Roberto Rubio, 36, Whiting

Gerald E. Wedding, 34, Hammond

Calvin Whitehead, 49, Hammond

1983

Cline Avenue Bridge opens to traffic. The bridge was part of a new 5.7-mile expressway that followed the path of the former Pennsylvania Railroad main line from Chicago to Pittsburgh via Fort Wayne. More than 35,000 vehicles would traverse the bridge on a normal day.

1987

The Highway Construction Workers Memorial Highway between U.S. 12 and Interstate 90 (Indiana Toll Road) is dedicated.

1999

The Indiana Department of Transportation finds structural issues with the bridge that required closer monitoring.

2006

INDOT hires URS to conduct detailed inspections every six months on all post-tensioned concrete box girder bridge construction statewide.

Nov. 6, 2009

Consultant URS alerts INDOT to structural deficiencies.

No bridge

Nov. 13, 2009

The Cline Avenue Bridge is closed after inspectors deem it structurally unsound.

INDOT: Cline Avenue bridge won't be rebuilt

The Indiana Department of Transportation in 2011 decided to proceed with a permanent detour for the condemned Cline Avenue Bridge.

Dec. 28, 2009

The Indiana Department of Transportation condemns the bridge.

"Everyone at INDOT understands the impact of this decision on residents, commuters and tourists. However, the structural integrity of the bridge is in such a diminished state that any combination of repair or re-construction required to meet minimum safety requirements would cost in the tens of millions of dollars and offer a lifespan that would be a fraction of that justified by the investment."

— Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Michael Reed

April 15, 2010

INDOT says it will not rebuild the bridge, but instead create a permanent detour.

July 2010

East Chicago agrees to relinquish sections of Riley and Dickey roads to the Indiana Department of Transportation, allowing INDOT to move forward with a plan to reroute Ind. 912 using those roads.

March 2011

Ameristar Casino and Hotel says it will contribute "somewhere north" of $10 million to rebuild the bridge. INDOT says it is considering the offer; in June Ameristar tells state gaming regulators it will contribute up to $35 million.

July 1, 2011

INDOT again announces it will not rebuild the bridge, and instead will go with its "non-bridge" option, using Dickey and Riley roads as a permanent detour.

"INDOT was presented with an opportunity to rebuild the bridge with a financial contribution from Ameristar Casino. We considered their proposal, but it has not worked out, and we must move forward with our commitment to Northwest Indiana to construct a solution."

— INDOT LaPorte District Deputy Commissioner Michael McPhillips said.

Aug. 23, 2011

Gov. Mitch Daniels reveals the state is negotiating with a company that wants to build a private toll bridge to replace the failed bridge.

"I know our folks have talked to at least one outfit that says they might be interested in building, in a public/private partnership style, a bridge that instead of being paid for by the taxpayers would be paid for by users over time.”

— Gov. Mitch Daniels

May 16, 2012

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland and Daniels announce agreements are in place to have a private toll bridge built.

“A new Cline Avenue Bridge will result in additional construction jobs and related employment while enhancing transportation in East Chicago,”

— East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland

“This is a solution worth waiting for, and the state is glad to be a partner to the agreement. I am pleased for all concerned.”

— Gov. Mitch Daniels said.

June 25, 2012

State officials announce the right-of-way for the Cline Avenue Bridge has been transferred to United Bridge Partners, allied with the Figg Bridge companies, to build a toll bridge.

January 2013

Demolition of the old Cline Avenue Bridge is completed. The state paid $9 million for the demolition.

February 2013

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland says construction of the private toll bridge could start as soon as April.

Oct. 16, 2013

Figg Bridge CEO Linda Figg tells The Times construction of the new Cline Avenue Bridge should start in the first half of 2014.

"There's a lot of behind-the-scenes things taking place right now. When we start putting up the segments, it will go very rapidly."

— Figg Bridge CEO Linda Figg

January 2015

The U.S. Coast Guard, the lead federal agency for environmental permitting, issues a permit for the new bridge.

Feb. 11, 2015

Figg Bridge CEO Linda Figg tells the Indiana House Roads and Transportation Committee that construction is to start in the spring.

March 28, 2015

Chicago resident Zohra Hussain, 51, was killed after her husband, Iftikhar Hussain, drove off an elevated section of the former Riley Road exit leading to the demolished Cline Avenue Bridge. The Hussains’ 2014 Nissan Sentra fell 37.5 feet. Iftikhar Hussain, 64, was able to exit the car before it started on fire. Zohra Hussain died of burns at the closed Riley Road exit of Cline Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office. At least one concrete barrier and one barricade sign on Cline Avenue were moved sometime before the accident, according to INDOT.

December 2015

East Chicago Plan Commission approves construction of an office and maintenance facility for the new bridge.

The new bridge

May 26, 2016

Ceremonial groundbreaking for operations and maintenance building.

"I was told this day would never come. Today is truly the beginning of something remarkable."

— East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland

October 2016

Study of the ground and existing bridge pilings begins. The existing piles were deemed sufficient for use in the new bridge when the study is completed in February 2017.

January 2017

Construction of the Cline Avenue Bridge operations office, at 219 Riley Road, begins.

June 2017

Bridge construction commences.

Spring 2019

Work crews at the new Cline Avenue Bridge finish installation of the piers that will support the bridge, and begin putting up the segments of its surface, with the goal of opening it to traffic in January 2020.

Cline Avenue bridge talk

Crews work on a section of the Cline Avenue Bridge in August. The new bridge's 685 segments make up the superstructure of a 6,236-foot bridge rising above the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal. 

November 2019

All 685 segments that will make up the superstructure of the 6,236-foot bridge have been cast, and nearly 300 of the 65- to 100-ton segments have been erected.

February 2020

Bridge segment erection reaches the halfway point.

CAB_Halfway

The Cline Avenue Bridge in East Chicago is shown at the half-way point of its construction.

March 2020

After delays in completion of the project, Figg Bridge Group is removed from its management of construction. The infrastructure firm Granite takes that role of general contractor.

Dec. 23, 2020

The Cline Avenue Bridge opens to traffic following a ribbon-cutting and “first drive” ceremony. Styled “The Gateway to Lake County,” the bridge restablishes a northern Lake County east-west highway link.

Opening of new Cline Avenue Bridge

The first vehicles to traverse the new Cline Avenue bridge embark after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 23, 2020.

“Its sheer magnitude and far-reaching benefits set it apart from other infrastructure projects in the nation. We are truly grateful to Mayor Copeland and the skilled tradespeople for their diligence and perseverance that made our dream of a more connected community become reality.”

— Cline Avenue Bridge General Manager of Operations Terry Velligan

For more information on the Cline Avenue Bridge, visit www.clineave.com.

20 Things You Didn't Know about Lake County

By the numbers

Length: 1.7 miles

Lanes: Two 12-foot lanes, with 9-foot shoulders

Height: 100 feet

Piers: 29

Surface segments: 685, 10 feet in length weighing up to 85 tons

Cost: $150 million

Cline bridge tolls

Toll with E-ZPass or I-Pass

2 axles $2.50

3-4 axles $6.50

5 axles $10.50

Toll without E-ZPass or I-Pass

2 axles $5.50

3-4 axles $9.50

5 axles $13.50

For more information, visit www.clineavenuetolls.com.

