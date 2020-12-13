WATCH NOW: Community salutes fallen Calumet City officer for strength, kindness

DYER — Fallen Calumet City police Officer Adam Zieminski was remembered Sunday as a mentor, a friend and a great man — someone who always put others first and seemed to know everyone.
Zieminski, 49, died Dec. 7 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.
During his 22 years at the Calumet City Police Department, Zieminski was honored with two life-saving awards and was named Officer of the Year. He served in various roles, including with a Drug Enforcement Agency task force, the department Tactical Unit, and as a field training officer, a firearms instructor and an evidence technician.
"Having Adam in our lives made us the fortunate ones," Zieminski's sister-in-law Lisa Diaz Zieminski said during his funeral service Sunday. "Adam was a provider, a protector over all, a man with strong family values and a loyal friend. His girls meant the entire world to him."
He loved his 19-year-old daughters, Brooke and Kylie, "more than life," his cousin Wendy Carretti said.
"He was a cousin, a friend, a police officer and a hero," she said. "He was humble. He was the kindest, caring, big-hearted person you could ever meet. And once you met him, you couldn't help but like him. I'm grateful to God for putting him in our lives, even for a short time."
In a statement, Zieminski's daughter Brooke said Dec. 7 was "the day the unimaginable happened."
"I am so blessed to have gotten to spend 19 years with my father," she wrote. "I just wish it could have been forever.
"I wish I could have talked to him one more time, hug him one more time. I wish I could have cooked with him one more time. ...
"I wish he could be there when I graduate college. I wish he could see all the amazing things I will do. I wish he could have been a grandpa. I wish he could have walked me down the aisle."
"My father was the most selfless, strong, kindhearted, funny and intelligent man I have ever known," Brooke wrote. "He would do anything for anyone. No matter the time of the day, no matter what it was or who it was. He loved everyone. He always put everyone before him. He has touched so many lives."
Many people messaged Brooke after her father's death to tell her he saved their lives, she wrote.
"Just knowing how many people he has saved and how many people loved him is so amazing," she said. "He definitely loved his job and will leave behind a legacy."
Adam Zieminski came from a law enforcement family.
His father and uncle both served as Chicago police officers. His brother, Mark, retired from the Calumet City Police Department, and his nephew currently works for the department.
Zieminski earned his life-saving awards for running into a burning building in 2014 to rescue a baby and coming to the aid of a man in 2015 who was being attacked by dogs.
Calumet City Sgt. Keith Kwiatkowski, Zieminski's friend for 25 years, recalled how Zieminski pressed him in the late 1990s to apply for a job at the Burnham Police Department, where Zieminski spent the first two years of his career. Kwiatkowski was working as a firefighter for Burnham at the time.
"I'd always say, 'No, I want to be a fireman. I didn't actually want to work for a living,'" he said, jokingly.
When Zieminski left Burnham to join the Calumet City Police Department, he persuaded Kwiatkowski to follow.
"So I took the Cal City test. It may have taken a little while, but I finally got hired, and once again I got to work alongside him. Not only on the same shift, but he was one of my partners when we were in the Tactical Unit together."
Calumet City police Lt. Casey Erickson said Adam Zieminski seemed to know everyone in the community.
Erickson was expecting a crowd at his friend's funeral service, but he was surprised to see all of Zieminski's awards on a table.
"Most of the people in here don't know how much he did throughout his career. But you wouldn't know that, because Adam wasn't the kind of guy that bragged about what he did at work," he said.
Zieminski "taught half of us how to be a good policeman, a good friend, a good brother, a good father," Erickson said.
Sister-in-law Diaz Zieminski thanked those gathered for their love and support.
"The Calumet City Police Department has been, beyond words, a source of comfort and guidance to us," she said.
When Diaz Zieminski married Mark Zieminski nearly 30 years ago, she got "a package deal," she said.
Adam Zieminski loved rock music, going to concerts and cooking.
"Adam would make the most amazing meals," she said.
When she bought tickets to a concert or comedy show, she had to get three: one for her, one for her husband and one for Adam, Mark's "best friend and brother."
When her husband asked her to go out to dinner, she would ask where, and he'd say, "I don't know. Adam picked the restaurant. He'll be here in five minutes."
"We are completely devastated," Diaz Zieminski said. "If Adam was here, he would be the voice of reason in telling us, 'Everything is going to be all right.' However, our lives will never be the same. He was amazing, caring and an inspiration to my three children."
Calumet City Federation of Police Lodge #1 set up the GoFundMe benefit for Zieminski's daughters. For more information, search "CCPD Officer Adam Zieminski #190 Memorial Fund" on GoFundMe.com.
WATCH NOW: Community salutes fallen Calumet City officer for bravery, kindness
Adam Zieminski funeral
WATCH NOW: Community salutes fallen Calumet City officer for bravery, kindness
Adam Zieminski funeral
Adam Zieminski funeral
Adam Zieminski funeral
WATCH NOW: Community salutes fallen Calumet City officer for bravery, kindness
Adam Zieminski funeral
WATCH NOW: Community salutes fallen Calumet City officer for bravery, kindness
Adam Zieminski funeral
Adam Zieminski funeral
Adam Zieminski funeral
WATCH NOW: Community salutes fallen Calumet City officer for bravery, kindness
Adam Zieminski funeral
Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery: Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery: Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery: Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery: Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery: Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery: Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery: Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery: Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery: Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery: Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery: Adam Zieminski funeral
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!