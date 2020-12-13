WATCH NOW: Community salutes fallen Calumet City officer for strength, kindness

"I am so blessed to have gotten to spend 19 years with my father," she wrote. "I just wish it could have been forever.

"I wish I could have talked to him one more time, hug him one more time. I wish I could have cooked with him one more time. ...

"I wish he could be there when I graduate college. I wish he could see all the amazing things I will do. I wish he could have been a grandpa. I wish he could have walked me down the aisle."

"My father was the most selfless, strong, kindhearted, funny and intelligent man I have ever known," Brooke wrote. "He would do anything for anyone. No matter the time of the day, no matter what it was or who it was. He loved everyone. He always put everyone before him. He has touched so many lives."

Many people messaged Brooke after her father's death to tell her he saved their lives, she wrote.

"Just knowing how many people he has saved and how many people loved him is so amazing," she said. "He definitely loved his job and will leave behind a legacy."

Adam Zieminski came from a law enforcement family.