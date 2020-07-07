WATCH NOW: Councilman apologizes for anti-gay comments in wake of backlash among peers

"I, personally, strongly disagree with what was said," she said. "We are an all-inclusive community, and remarks such as this do not reflect our community's ideals."

Councilman Paul Vincent, R-at large, said he does not share Galloway's views and believes presenters deserve the council's respect.

"LaPorte is a stronger community because of our differences and diversity," he said. "I'd like to see LaPorte as a community that is fair to all and treats each other with respect and dignity. Together we can achieve that goal."

Councilwoman Julie West, R-1st, said, "The comments of Councilman Galloway on the LGBTQ community are inexcusable and indefensible, and in no way represent my views as a citizen and representative of our city. I stand with our LGBTQ community and will work to represent the interests of all constituents as an ally."

Councilwoman Laura Cutler, D-3rd, said she is "deeply concerned" about Galloway's comments, and they don't reflect her own or the council's.

"As leaders of this community, it is our role to listen to citizens and be accepting and understanding of the diversity in our community no matter what our individual beliefs may be," she said. "We have been elected to represent our city, not our own beliefs or biases."