WATCH NOW: Crown Point firefighter returns home for holidays after Indiana Task Force One deployment

Cusack said in the ruins of the factory, the candle fragrances were intoxicatingly potent, there were chemicals and dyes everywhere and shattered glass from candle jars coated the area. He said though the elements were challenging, the team's three search dogs' mission was clear.

"Jake did really well," Cusack said. "We work hard to train for times like these. In his first search, he cut his paw. We quickly treated it and it didn't faze him at all."

He said luckily, no other victims were found in the search. After spending a couple of days in Mayfield, Indiana Task Force One was sent to Dawson Springs, Kentucky, where neighborhoods were destroyed.

"The residential areas impacted by the storm were flattened," Cusack said. "The path of the tornado scattered everything and homes were completely dissembled. When you see it on the news or on TV, it's different from watching these families try to piece together their lives again."

+17 WATCH NOW: Hoosier first responders still searching around the clock at massive condo collapse in Florida The group of 80 first responders and trained civilians of Indiana Task Force One spent their Fourth of July thousand miles away from home.

As Indiana Task Force One returned on Dec. 16, Cusack said he felt relief to be able to be home for the holidays. He celebrated Christmas with his family; his wife, Kate; and dogs Jake, Jinx and Juno. Jake will enjoy toys and a new antler to chew on for Christmas.