WATCH NOW: Crown Point firefighter returns home for holidays after Indiana Task Force One deployment

CROWN POINT — After long days of maneuvering through mountains of ruins and digging through the wreckage the deadly December tornadoes left in their path, Indiana first responders were able to make it home in plenty of time for the holidays.
Crown Point Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Cusack and his search dog, Jake, were the only Region residents to be deployed with Indiana Task Force One on Dec. 11.
After the fatal winter storm ripped through parts of the Midwest, Indiana Task Force One and several other emergency agencies dispersed, with the Indiana team first starting out at Mayfield, Kentucky, where a large candle factory was destroyed.
"We typically don't know how long we will be gone," Cusack said. "When we went to Surfside, Florida, we were gone through July 4, so you never know when you will leave for home. It's hard enough to leave families but for the holidays, it can put a strain on you. But that is nothing compared to the people who have had their homes and communities destroyed and are now trying to pick up the pieces. It gives you perspective."
Cusack and Jake were tasked with searching through the rubble to find any possible survivors still trapped.
"The candle factory collapse was a complex situation," Cusack said. "There were a lot of ways the places where the tornadoes hit were described, like utter devastation and indescribable destruction, but I don't think any of those really describe what it was like."
Cusack said in the ruins of the factory, the candle fragrances were intoxicatingly potent, there were chemicals and dyes everywhere and shattered glass from candle jars coated the area. He said though the elements were challenging, the team's three search dogs' mission was clear.
"Jake did really well," Cusack said. "We work hard to train for times like these. In his first search, he cut his paw. We quickly treated it and it didn't faze him at all."
He said luckily, no other victims were found in the search. After spending a couple of days in Mayfield, Indiana Task Force One was sent to Dawson Springs, Kentucky, where neighborhoods were destroyed.
"The residential areas impacted by the storm were flattened," Cusack said. "The path of the tornado scattered everything and homes were completely dissembled. When you see it on the news or on TV, it's different from watching these families try to piece together their lives again."
As Indiana Task Force One returned on Dec. 16, Cusack said he felt relief to be able to be home for the holidays. He celebrated Christmas with his family; his wife, Kate; and dogs Jake, Jinx and Juno. Jake will enjoy toys and a new antler to chew on for Christmas.
"I'm happy to be home for the holidays," Cusack said. "Though this whole time I've been thinking of everyone affected by the storms. ... We all come home with memories and things. You leave a little piece of you everywhere you go. This is the sixth deployment I have been on and you carry each one with you but in a positive way, always thinking of them."