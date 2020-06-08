You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH NOW: Crown Point man talks about road back from COVID-19
topical alert featured urgent

WATCH NOW: Crown Point man talks about road back from COVID-19

WATCH NOW: Crown Point man hopes to come home soon after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Jim and Kate Phillips, of Crown Point, are seen in a family photo.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — After being hospitalized with coronavirus, Jim Phillips saw his children in person for the first time in nearly two months. 

The 52-year-old was hospitalized April 3, after showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, a headache, body aches, chills and a cough. 

Before being transferred from long-term care to a rehab facility May 28, Phillips was able to see three of four children.

"It was awesome. It was great. It's a lot better than seeing them on FaceTime or Google Duo," Phillips, of Crown Point, later said by phone. 

In a video provided to The Times, Phillips can be seen cheering with his hands up in the air, clapping and later giving air fist bumps to his kids. 

For daughters Emily and Caitlyn, seeing their dad was exciting. 

"Getting to hug him was nice because he's a big hugger. He always wants a hug when he comes home from work every night, and we obviously don't get that anymore because he's been gone for so long," Emily Phillips said.

"It was one of the best days ever," Caitlyn Phillips added. "Obviously you can see how your life can change in a split second with this kind of situation. ... You don't expect someone to be the same person when they come out of it, but he comes out and it's like nothing has changed."

"I think we'll remember that day forever."

Crown Point man recovering from COVID-19 after lengthy hospital stay

Though hospitalized for five weeks and in a long-term care facility for about three weeks, Phillips sounds optimistic, answering the phone with a simple, fatherly, "Yello!" then talking about the news of the day: the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch.

Currently, Phillips is at a rehab facility in Chicago, working to regain strength before returning home. 

"I got a long way to go, but I'm making real good progress," he said.

'The real heroes'

Phillips doesn't remember much after he took an ambulance to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point. He recalls the ambulance ride and having settings on his sleep machine adjusted by a nurse. 

Crown Point man among those hospitalized, battling COVID-19

Although Phillips remembers little of his hospital stay, his wife of 21 years, Kate, documented his progress on Facebook after the community kept asking about the U.S. Steel manager. 

He spent Easter, Mother's Day and his 52nd birthday hospitalized. 

Every day, usually in the morning, Kate Phillips would type and send an update about her husband — both the good and not-so-great. 

"Our family and friends and just the whole community as a whole — Crown Point, Northwest Indiana — it's just amazing how much support Kate and the family had and all the prayers. I didn't know any of that was going on," Phillips said. 

"As I was coming out of the whole thing in St. Margaret's, she was slowly telling me about everything. About Facebook and meals and people coming over and helping and prayers and donations and phone calls and texts, and it's pretty overwhelming and unbelievable how much support everybody had from the community."

'She's a fighter,' East Chicago woman goes home after long battle with COVID-19

Before being hospitalized, Phillips said he was taking precautions and concerned about coming in contact with the virus and bringing it home to his family. 

"I wasn't too worried about me getting it and having any problems. Obviously, I didn't expect what happened to happen," he said. 

Right now, he is rehabilitating his "whole body" following the extended hospital stay, during which he lost 55 pounds and developed muscle atrophy. 

Phillips is hoping to come home in a couple of weeks, and he is "eager to get back to work at some point," he said. 

"The doctors and the nurses, the respiratory people, the therapists, and all these people at the hospitals that are working their ... off and working long hours putting themselves in harm's way," Phillips said. "They're selfless. They're tireless, and they'll do anything for you. It's unbelievable. They're amazing. They're the real heroes."

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

The 52-year-old was hospitalized April 3, after showing symptoms of the coronavirus, including fever, a head ache, body aches, chills and a cough. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts