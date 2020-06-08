WATCH NOW: Crown Point man talks about road back from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — After being hospitalized with coronavirus, Jim Phillips saw his children in person for the first time in nearly two months.

The 52-year-old was hospitalized April 3, after showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, a headache, body aches, chills and a cough.

Before being transferred from long-term care to a rehab facility May 28, Phillips was able to see three of four children.

"It was awesome. It was great. It's a lot better than seeing them on FaceTime or Google Duo," Phillips, of Crown Point, later said by phone.

In a video provided to The Times, Phillips can be seen cheering with his hands up in the air, clapping and later giving air fist bumps to his kids.

For daughters Emily and Caitlyn, seeing their dad was exciting.

"Getting to hug him was nice because he's a big hugger. He always wants a hug when he comes home from work every night, and we obviously don't get that anymore because he's been gone for so long," Emily Phillips said.