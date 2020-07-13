WATCH NOW: Crown Point police create use-of-force review board, amend policies

CROWN POINT — In the wake of national protests and calls for police reform, the Crown Point Police Department took a look at adjusting its own policies, Chief Pete Land said recently.
The Board of Works, which acts as a civilian review board for the Crown Point Police Department, recently approved changes to the department's training and use-of-force policies.
"We've always had the use-of-force policy. So in light of the national events and everything happening, like every police department around the country, (we) felt prudent, let's get out our policy and see if we need to make any revisions or updates or any way we can improve upon what we already have," Land said.
The changes, he said, come as the department wants to continue to "make sure we stay doing things right," not because of wrongs or deficiencies.
Land said the new use-of-force policy includes a new duty to intervene provision, as well as a use-of-force review board.
The duty to intervene provision reads, "Officers should take action to either stop, or attempt to stop, another officer when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer needed."
While the provision wasn't in writing, Land said the department has promoted its message.
Every fall, the department undergoes use of force and defensive tactic training, where intervention always has been "part of the conversation," Land said.
Use of force review board
In 2019, Land said there were about four use-of-force reports out of 25,000 calls. This year, Land said there has been five use-of-force reports out of 10,000 calls.
"The fact that we have such very few use-of-force reports after all those thousands of calls shows that we are very good in doing verbal deescalation, and it's very rare that we have to use force, a Taser or pepper spray or something along those lines," Land said.
The department determines use-of-force calls by whether an officer uses deadly force, less-lethal control device, such as a Taser or K-9, or physical force to, "compel a person to comply with the officer’s directions," "prevent escape or overcome resistance by a suspect during an arrest or detention," or "defend any person from aggressive action by a suspect."
Any use of force will be included in the case report and will be detailed in a use-of-force report form. The use-of-force report is then reviewed by the administrative staff, Land said.
The newly established use-of-force review board expands who reviews the reports, Land said. According to the policy, the assistant chief of police, the operations commander, the patrol commander, the training coordinator and "any other designee appointed by the chief of police" currently sit on the board.
The board will review the use-o- force reports every quarter, he said.
Land said the department thought about appointing citizens to the board, but the department has a citizen review board in place with the Board of Works.
"The Board of Works, even though they're civilians, they've all been on long enough to know how the police department operates and our usual procedures and so forth," Land said. "So I just thought that would be a good — they're not officers, but they're civilians. They know our police department."
Land said the makeup of the board could change to include citizens in the future.
Changes to training
Along with changes to the use-of-force policy, Land said the department made changes to its training policy.
When officers are hired, they spend 12 weeks with a field training officers on different shifts. Newly hired officers spend a month with different field training officers.
At the end of each training shift, the training officer would write a daily observational report at the end of the shift for the new officer, Land said.
Now, the process has been changed for immediate feedback, which includes writing a report on the computer after each call, he said.
"This way the officer who's being trained can log in and see collectively over the last three weeks, how have I been doing? Am I deficient in a certain area? So they have that ability now, in our old system they didn't have that capability," Land said. "We like doing it after each call just because you can replay this is what you did well, this is probably areas you need to improve on, and then we give you a score."
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!