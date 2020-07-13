WATCH NOW: Crown Point police create use-of-force review board, amend policies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — In the wake of national protests and calls for police reform, the Crown Point Police Department took a look at adjusting its own policies, Chief Pete Land said recently.

The Board of Works, which acts as a civilian review board for the Crown Point Police Department, recently approved changes to the department's training and use-of-force policies.

"We've always had the use-of-force policy. So in light of the national events and everything happening, like every police department around the country, (we) felt prudent, let's get out our policy and see if we need to make any revisions or updates or any way we can improve upon what we already have," Land said.

The changes, he said, come as the department wants to continue to "make sure we stay doing things right," not because of wrongs or deficiencies.

Land said the new use-of-force policy includes a new duty to intervene provision, as well as a use-of-force review board.

The duty to intervene provision reads, "Officers should take action to either stop, or attempt to stop, another officer when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer needed."

While the provision wasn't in writing, Land said the department has promoted its message.