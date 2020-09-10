WATCH NOW: Crown Point Toys and Collectibles a treasure trove of nostalgia

"I actually sold him (Waddell) some toys probably about 10-12 years ago, and then got him into collecting ... and then just evolved from there," O'Block said.

Collecting toys has been a life-long hobby for O'Block.

"I've just been a collector for a long time. Since I was little. I even took good care of my toys when I was little and collected them, and it just kind of grew, evolved," O'Block said, adding he got out of the pastime for a while in high school.

Standing behind one of the counters in the toy-filled store, O'Block said opening the business still felt unbelievable.

"I just didn't ever think this was gonna come to fruition," he said. "It's just cool. A lot of people that we know from toy shows and toy collecting have come through and not even known it was us. It's a lot of fun. We're having a good time — it's not like work at all."

Although O'Block has been selling toys longer than him, Waddell said he began selling items on eBay more than 20 years ago and began selling toys about six or seven years ago.

"I've always collected my whole life, though, ever since I was a little kid; always playing with these kind of things and collecting," Waddell said.