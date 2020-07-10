WATCH NOW: 'Crown Point's very own pet': Local white deer mystifies residents

Joe Caudell, Indiana's deer biologist and assistant director of the state's DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife, said albinism in deer is rare.

According to a 1963 edition of the Journal of Mammalogy, in 1965 in New York, about 0.025% of deer that were harvested were albino, Caudell said.

From 1959-61, the average of albino, or partially albino deer, harvested in Michigan ranged from 0.02% in the Upper Peninsula to 0.08% in the Lower Peninsula, he said, adding the state isn't sure on statistics in Indiana, but he expects a "similar percentage."

"We don't keep track of individual deer that are either albino or partially albino or anything like that," Caudell said. "Because it really is just a genetic anomaly that's in the population. Just like melanism is in the population, which would be an all-black deer. Black deer are much rarer even than albino deer."

Caudell said he has received about six or seven calls a year about white deer since he started working with the DNR in 2016.

When it comes to feeding deer, including Snow, Caudell said people shouldn't for several reasons, including it can cause deer to become accustomed to humans, thus losing their fear of them.