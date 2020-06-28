WATCH NOW: East Chicago police investigating fatal shooting

EAST CHICAGO — Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead in an alley Sunday evening.
East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said at 5:41 p.m. police responded to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of West 150th Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man whom they believe to be in his mid-20s lying face down in an alley at 150th and Homerlee Avenue, Rivera said.
The man didn't have a wallet on him when officers discovered his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic, Rivera said.
The Lake County coroner's office said in a news release the man was wearing size 12, gray Timberland shoes, size 32x30 maroon Royal Premium pants and a size large, red LEE sweatshirt.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. This year, East Chicago has had two other homicides, Rivera said.
Onlookers near the scene, including one who was barbecuing outside, said they didn't see or hear anything. Many agreed it would have been difficult to hear anything because there are a lot of fireworks going off in the area.
Rivera said the department has received firework calls "pretty much all day today, which is common."
"Sometimes that can confuse people. The fireworks that are being lit off are pretty loud, so I think what's happening is some people just ignore it now," Rivera said. "They're so immune now to the loud fireworks for the past week that even if they heard gunshots, they probably can't distinguish the difference, especially with how loud the fireworks are going off."
Rivera added that's probably why people continued to barbecue and walk around like nothing happened because they probably thought it was fireworks, he said.
Lake County Crime Scene Investigations and the Lake County coroner's office also responded to the scene.
Anyone with information should contact East Chicago police investigator Luis Semidei Jr. at 219-516-2276 or by email at lsemidei@eastchicago.com.
The anonymous tip line can be reached at 219-391-8500.
