WATCH NOW: Economic development persists through pandemic

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago took thousands of vehicles off the road, and states, localities and road construction companies took advantage, moving project schedules forward and getting many done sooner than projected.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said it “rephased” around 20 state highway construction projects. The largest was in Indianapolis: replacement of about 75 miles of pavement and 28 bridge decks on Interstate 70. Crews were able to close all lanes in one direction at a time to complete work faster. The project was shortened by three months and savings totaled about $3.5 million.
That was part of about $2 billion spent on more than 1,400 construction projects on Indiana’s state highway system, and $462 million for 560 local road, bridge, sidewalk and trail projects. Another 750 bridges were reconstructed or rehabilitated, and 700 miles of state highway was repaved, according to INDOT.
Local paving continued with help from the Community Crossings Initiative, created in 2017 and distributing state tax revenue to local governments to cover up to half the cost of designated local projects in larger communities, and 75% in smaller communities.
Northwest Indiana communities that were offered grants in 2020, many of whom will receive the maximum $1 million in grant money, included Beverly Shores, Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, Dune Acres, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kingsford Heights, Kouts, Lake County, Lake Station, LaPorte, LaPorte County, Long Beach, Lowell, Merrillville, Michigan City, Munster, New Chicago, Ogden Dunes, Pines, Portage, Porter, Porter County, St. John, Schererville, Trail Creek, Valparaiso, Wanatah, Westville and Winfield.
Among the most prominent local projects completed in 2020 was Munster’s 45th Street project that was years in the making and realigns the east-west thoroughfare as it encounters freight rails and intersects with Calumet Avenue.
The 45th Street grade separation and intersection realignment project created a four-way traffic stop at Calumet Avenue and allowed for 45th Street to be realigned to connect its east and west at Calumet. A tunnel was built under the Canadian National Railroad to allow bypass of traffic on 45th Street.
The project, which had a $27 million budget, began construction in August 2019.
Development projects
The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority is currently guiding a process that will create Transit Development Districts around current and future South Shore Line stations. The districts' revenues will be available to assist development within their boundaries.
The first announced project that hopes to take advantage of TDD benefits has been proposed for Munster: a redevelopment of the Indiana side of the Lansing Country Club. The plan announced late last year calls for its transformation into a $160 million hub for medically focused technology and commercial businesses, according to plans announced early this year to create a 59-acre campus on the site.
Gary Warfel of the development firm Saxon Partners called Munster “a highly desirable location within the Chicago metropolitan footprint, making this project an exciting opportunity for Saxon to work with our partners locally as well as in the technology, medical research and business sectors to bring this development to fruition.”
Warfel said the company was attracted by the property’s proximity to Interstates 80/94 and 90, the concentration of health care providers on Calumet Avenue, and the future West Lake Corridor commuter railroad.
“We think extension of that train line is going to make a huge difference,” he said.
“Munster’s backyard” will be redeveloped over the next five years to become home to businesses that will employ a projected 2,700 people, Warfel said.
Lake County
A variety of other projects were announced or undertaken during the pandemic year. Among them were:
• Midwest Truck and Auto, which landed at the class A AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville. Midwest will invest $12.5 million while its 150 employees and operation will occupy approximately 125,000 square feet of space in a $20 million 280,000 square foot building owned by national developer Crow Holdings.
• In the same park at the Purdue Technology Center, Mesa Engineering, a woman and minority owned company, opened with 21 new jobs investing approximately $1.2 million.
• Weld-Rite, in Griffith, spent approximately $2.1 million in retrofitting and repurposing the old LaSalle Steel building into a state-of-the-art conveyor manufacturing operation to employ a total of 100.
• The expansion of long-time Hammond beverage distributor Swanel includes a $6 million investment, approximately 20 new jobs and the retention of 45.
• The grand opening of Alliance Steel in Gary highlighted 2020 as the culmination of the six-year project’s search for a home in Lake County. Alliance invested $22 million in building improvements and processing machinery to keep 175 employees.
• Energy technology company Invenergy will invest $300,000,000 in a new 1,400-acre solar farm in south Lake County to produce enough energy to power 40,000 homes.
• With food processing, distribution and cold storage hot for Lake County, Life Spice invested $2.4 million into its Lowell facility to conveniently distribute its spices and other dried products to market.
• Amazon announced plans in early March to create distribution stations in Merrillville at Ameriplex at the Crossroads and in Valparaiso at the Lakes of Valparaiso Business Park, adding two more "last mile" delivery centers to the Region.
Looking ahead, the launch of Point 65 development in Crown Point has the potential to convert Schererville’s former Illiana Raceway into a business park. Also, the continued remediation and redevelopment of the former 284-acre DuPont/Chemours site, now known as the East Chicago Logistics Center, and a new office building to be erected in 2021 at Oxbow Landing in Hammond.
Porter County
A tight housing market in Northwest Indiana, and around the country, could get some relief from projects in Valparaiso, including the Brooks subdivision, a 300-lot project west of the high school that also will result in construction of the final section of Vale Park Road through the city; St. Paul Place, a 48-unit condo project; Vale View, a 12-unit complex across from the police department with three commercial spaces on the first floor and the apartments above; Caukins Hill, 18 upscale town homes on the former White House restaurant site, and Heritage North, 70 homes off Calumet Avenue north of Burlington Beach Road.
Commercial development — in addition to Amazon's project in Valparaiso — planned or recently completed includes:
• Ardagh Metal Beverage USA is ready to start a $26 million expansion of its Montdale Industrial Park facilities, preserving 150 jobs and creating 21 more. Another company, UGN, plans to expand and add 50 employees to its current 300.
• The Vale Park Animal Clinic built a new facility in the Lakes of Valparaiso Commercial Park this year, doubling its previous size, and CSI completed a major addition to it facilities on Calumet. Meanwhile, a new commercial park, Viking Place, was completed and offers over 10 acres for potential development.
• Porterfield Family Chiropractic built a new commercial facility to house its practice on Ind. 2, with room for additional offices.
LaPorte County
Unique residential developments are also on-tap in LaPorte County.
Washington Landing Condominiums, a six-story structure containing 55 units, is moving forward on the site of a former Amtrak train station north of U.S 12 just west of Franklin Street.
Ernest Rosato Jr., representing developer 100 North Washington, said all of the units would have views of Lake Michigan through “floor-to-ceiling windows.” Rosato estimated the cost of two-bedroom units at $400,000 to $450,000 apiece, and of three-bedroom units at $500,000 to $550,000.
The units would be above the main level, which would be used for retail, a restaurant and parking.
In the city of LaPorte, The Banks, a 200-unit high-end apartment complex, is being developed by Flaherty and Collins in NewPorte Landing at a cost of $35 million. Construction started in September with the first units to be ready for occupancy this summer, according to Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.
Other projects include:
• Shady Creek Winery has a $2.5 million expansion underway that will dramatically increase its production capacity. The Schwartz family bought the 20-acre winery and tasting room at 2030 Tryon Road from the Anderson family last year.
• Infinite Development is building a $20 million office and residential project along East Shore Parkway that will include 12 office units, 14 townhomes and 35 paired ranches. The first offices are nearing completion and already are leased.
• The city’s Redevelopment Commission is partnering with a local developer on a 150,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Thomas Rose Industrial Park. Construction is expected to begin in the spring on the $8 million project the city hopes will help fill the need for new industrial space. The building can be expanded to 300,000 square feet and could house one or several tenants.
• Rural King, a farm and home supply center, began renovation of the Maple Lane Mall and plans to occupy the former Kmart in the shopping center by March. The company is seeking other tenants in addition to re-signing Dunham’s Sporting Goods to a new lease to remain at the mall. Improvements to the building, a new parking lot and landscaping are planned.
• Catalyst HRE is investing $15 million on a 57,000-square-foot medical office building adjacent to the LaPorte Hospital. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2021 and create 125 new jobs.
Construction
Ultimately, shovels in the ground are the main gauge of the state of development.
“Commercial work is pretty good. It’s not as high as it was maybe two years ago, but it’s still pretty solid,” Dewey Pearman, executive director of the Construction Advancement Foundation, said about 2020. Public works projects — roads, bridges, water lines, schools and so forth — are “decent, good.”
Industrial work was significantly down in 2020, though.
Randy Palmateer, business manager of the Northwest Indiana Building Trades Council, said trades like ironworker and boilermaker were hit hard by the industrial sector slowdown. “A lot of their work is industrial-based.”
But there were bright spots, with more on the horizon.
“I had 350 construction workers at the (Gary) casino project the whole time,” Palmateer said of the new Hard Rock Casino.
And, “Crown Point’s got a lot of stuff going on,” Palmateer said, including a new Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital on a new Franciscan health and education campus.
“We anticipate a lot of strength in the health care sector,” Pearman said.
Then there are the twin big projects that promise to have ripple effects in several Northwest Indiana communities.
The West Lake Corridor commuter rail project will extend service south from the existing South Shore Line tracks to Dyer. That project alone is expected to create more than 1,000 construction jobs.
It is paired with a companion project to add a second track between Gary and Michigan City, speeding South Shore service by allowing trains to go each direction at the same time.
“We think that holds a lot of promise for the construction industry,” Pearman said.
The railroad construction will create enormous numbers of jobs, “but we think there is substantially more potential for development near those stations,” he said.
Construction for the rail projects, both of which rely on heavy federal investments, begins in the summer.
“I have an optimistic outlook for the summer and spring,” Palmateer said.
— Andrew Steele, Joseph Pete, Phil Wieland and Doug Ross contributed to this report.