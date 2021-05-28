WATCH NOW: Fair Oaks Farms reports no further incidents following reemergence of videos

"Defendants preyed on consumer desire for dairy products sourced from farms that ensure high levels of animal welfare by making animal welfare claims a central tenet of their labeling campaign," one of the lawsuits alleges. "But Fairlife’s and its founders’ 'promise' is a sham. Their cows do not receive 'extraordinary care and comfort.' As a matter of routine and practice, Fairlife’s cows are tortured, kicked, stomped on, body slammed, stabbed with steel rebar, thrown off the side of trucks, dragged through the dirt by their ears and left to die unattended in over 100-degree heat. ... To add insult to injury, the abuse is rampant even at Fairlife’s 'flagship farm in Indiana' that customers are urged to visit on the products’ labels."

The above suit has been transferred to the U.S. Northern District of Illinois courts and the case is ongoing. According to online federal court records, the next hearing will be a remote status hearing on July 15.

Couto said he believes that there is a growing trend of people turning away from dairy and seeking out alternatives like soy milk due to videos like the ones ARM posted about Fair Oaks Farm. He said some people have recently reached out to him asking if they can feel better about purchasing products from the company since the announcement from McCloskey about changes instated for animal welfare. Cuoto said, "The answer is no for me."