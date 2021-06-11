WATCH NOW: Family, peers gather for vigil in honor of slain Hobart Uber driver

CHICAGO — "Be careful."
She didn't know it at the time, but those were the last words Joe Schelstraete's mother would say to him before he was shot and subsequently put on life support while working as a rideshare driver in west suburban Cicero on Memorial Day.
At a Friday afternoon vigil for Schelstraete and other rideshare drivers killed on the job, his aunt Kim Bova read those words in a statement from her sister, Schelstraete's mom, who wasn't in attendance because she had to say goodbye to her son for the last time at his funeral services Thursday. The vigil was held by the Independent Drivers Guild outside the Uber Chicago Greenlight Hub.
After Bova shared the statement written by Schelstraete's mom, she shared her own thoughts highlighting her belief that Schelstraete's three young kids won't be able to celebrate Father's Day next weekend or ever again in part because of Uber's negligence.
"There is blood on Uber's hands," she said.
Steven Everett, who is on the board of IDG and a rideshare driver himself, opened the vigil by saying they were there to honor all of the drivers who have been victims of violence on the job. He himself has experienced it, he said, and all of it could stop if rideshare companies, like Uber and Lyft, would "press one button."
Everett and other speakers at the vigil said one of the first steps they'd like to see rideshare companies take is requiring passengers to take a photo of themselves before they can order a ride. Almost immediately when drivers open the Uber app to accept rides, they have to take a photo of themselves to protect riders, Everett said.
Bryant Greening, an attorney from LegalRideshare — a law firm focused entirely on Uber, Lyft, delivery and gig worker accidents and injuries — said that driver safety needs to be talked about in the same vein that rideshare safety in general is talked about.
"We're here too often," he said, noting that there was a vigil for another driver who was killed just last month.
Greening said Uber and Lyft have the technology to make the changes needed to keep drivers safer, so he wants those companies to "step up."
While he, too, supported the idea of having riders take a photo before ordering a ride because it would ensure accountability, he also spoke to the importance of dash cams. Having cameras on the dashboards of drivers' cars could deter bad actors and create evidence in case of a crime, he said.
LegalRideshare, he said, will donate $10,000 worth of dash cams for local drivers and will set aside another $40,000 as rewards for information to help catch perpetrators of future crimes against drivers.
"We're here for justice for Joe," he said. "We're here for justice for everyone else."
Throughout the vigil, a few other drivers who were killed were remembered including Ryan Graham Munsie, Elijah Newman and Grant Nelson. Nelson's sister was present and spoke about how her brother was stabbed in 2017. To her knowledge, he was the first rideshare driver killed while working in the nation.
She said drivers are human beings and without drivers there would be no rideshare.
Everett said he would rather be protesting for pay than the lives of drivers.
After the speeches and calls to action, members of the IDG and others present set up a memorial for Schelstraete with candles, a T-shirt with his photo and flowers. Everything sat on a red cloth because it was Schelstraete's favorite color, Everett said.
There was also memorabilia for the Denver Broncos. Bova said Schelstraete fell in love with the Broncos and would visit his family who lives out west. It was a dream of his, she said, to move out to Colorado someday.