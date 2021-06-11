WATCH NOW: Family, peers gather for vigil in honor of slain Hobart Uber driver

CHICAGO — "Be careful."

She didn't know it at the time, but those were the last words Joe Schelstraete's mother would say to him before he was shot and subsequently put on life support while working as a rideshare driver in west suburban Cicero on Memorial Day.

At a Friday afternoon vigil for Schelstraete and other rideshare drivers killed on the job, his aunt Kim Bova read those words in a statement from her sister, Schelstraete's mom, who wasn't in attendance because she had to say goodbye to her son for the last time at his funeral services Thursday. The vigil was held by the Independent Drivers Guild outside the Uber Chicago Greenlight Hub.

After Bova shared the statement written by Schelstraete's mom, she shared her own thoughts highlighting her belief that Schelstraete's three young kids won't be able to celebrate Father's Day next weekend or ever again in part because of Uber's negligence.

"There is blood on Uber's hands," she said.

Steven Everett, who is on the board of IDG and a rideshare driver himself, opened the vigil by saying they were there to honor all of the drivers who have been victims of violence on the job. He himself has experienced it, he said, and all of it could stop if rideshare companies, like Uber and Lyft, would "press one button."