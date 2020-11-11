 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fire breaks out at industrial site near Gary airport
GARY — Firefighters are working to quell an industrial fire to a building near the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

Responders were dispatched about 1:15 p.m. to the 6400 block of Industrial Highway for a report of a structure fire.

Video captured by Juan Gonzalez with the Hammond Fire Department shows a large plume of thick, dark smoke filling the air.

Firefighters from Merrillville, New Chicago and Hobart were also called to provide assistance Wednesday afternoon.

Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell was not immediately available for comment.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

