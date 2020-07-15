WATCH NOW: Footage of children nearly swept into Lake Michigan amid crashing waves

“It’s happening more and more because the beaches are packed,” Clair said. “I have never seen so many people at the beaches before. Usually, the beaches were pretty empty when I went out, but now, no matter the weather, people are getting out there.”

David Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, said piers should be restricted when there are high waves, as seen in the video.

“If the cities are providing access to the beach, it’s also providing access to these piers,” Benjamin said. “Save a life and restrict beachgoers from accessing the piers. Every year people are washed off and die a completely preventable death.”

Benjamin said that on Sunday, several drownings and near-drownings happened even though swimmers were warned of dangerous conditions and told not to go in the lake.

On Sunday in South Haven, Michigan, a man was washed off a pier and saved, however, another man disappeared under the waves and the search for his body is ongoing. In St. Joseph, Michigan, two women were hospitalized after being rescued from nearly drowning and in Bridgman, Michigan, a boy was pulled from the beach and taken away in an ambulance after CPR was performed.