WATCH NOW: Friends, family gather to mourn retired officer fatally shot at hospital

“He always had a kind word, and we all knew we could rely on him to be the bright moment in our day,” Molina said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. recalled training under Askew as a young officer.

“He was the kind of guy who was always willing to help,” Martinez said.

“At the sheriff’s department, we feel this loss deeply. We wrap our arms around his wife, daughter and his foster children. ... We are here for you, just as Ryan was there with his giving spirit for all of us.”

Former Lake County Sheriff Roy Dominguez, who Askew retired under, echoed many of the sentiments expressed by others.

Askew was loved, a joy to be around, a man who brightened everyone’s day, Dominguez said.

“His legacy in law enforcement will be well remembered,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez, in Spanish, then told Askew to go with God.

Before walking into the large auditorium at the Christian Center, people stopped to first grab a disposable mask and a pump of hand sanitizer. Then, they went on to sign the guest book before quietly shuffling in to pay their respects.