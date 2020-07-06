WATCH NOW: Friends, family gather to remember late Crown Point girl who was always smiling

"I think when she was first diagnosed, it didn't seem real. Like how are we going to do this? And she made it all possible," Rachel Brazil added. "She gave us, I think, some strength that we didn't even know that we had to help her with all the struggles that she had."

Emberly also loved watching football, going on vacation, dancing, swimming and playing school — math was her favorite subject, her parents said.

Rachel said the family agreed they wouldn't let Rett Syndrome control their lives. If other kids were riding a horse, so was Emberly. If the fair was in town, Emberly was riding the attractions along with others.

"I think sometimes you could see a little sadness in her eyes when the kids were outside riding their bikes around or things that she just couldn't go off and do," Rachel Brazil said. "But for the most part, she just was happy."

"Full of life," Michael Brazil added.

Right now, Rachel Brazil said the family is having a hard time because Emberly was the schedule.

Rachel, Michael and Adelyn would greet her every morning by opening the sparkly curtains in her unicorn-themed, pastel purple bedroom before breakfast. Before bed, they would close the curtains and turn the night light on.