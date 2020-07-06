WATCH NOW: Friends, family gather to remember late Crown Point girl who was always smiling

"I know she's not gonna put it on, but we always hung up her pretty things for her," Rachel Brazil said. "It just feels so weird to not have her."

The house is quiet, Rachel Brazil said. Before, Emberly would watch cartoons in the morning or listen to Panic! At The Disco while getting ready.

On Sunday, "Moana," one of Emerbly's favorite movies, played in the background as Rachel and Michael shared stories about their late daughter.

"We've tried to kind of fill some sound because it's just — you just keep thinking you're gonna see her in here, playing with her babies," Rachel Brazil said. "Every time you go to do something, you think, 'Oh wait, someone needs to check on Emberly. We need to get Emberly.' I don't know how to do things without her."

Community love

You can't go anywhere without finding someone who knew Emberly, Michael Brazil said.

Since her death, the community has been so helpful, from sending messages to flowers or food and sharing stories, he said.

"We knew she was popular. We didn't know that she was like a celebrity," Michael Brazil said.